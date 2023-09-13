'Expose BJP’s failures, don’t fall for diversionary tactics'

CHENNAI: Seeking to put the Sanathan Dharma discourse to rest, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday advised the leaders of his party and INDIA alliance to expose the corruptions and failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP regime and not fall prey to the diversionary tactics of the saffron party.

Endorsing the view of Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani that the BJP was using the sanathan dharma issue as a “diversionary ploy” to hides its failures and corruptions, Stalin said, “The people are well aware that the BJP are masters of twisting any issue and blowing it out of proportion with the support of the media to divert public attention from real issues affecting the country. The Prime Minister, who does not break his silence on burning issues of the country, convened the cabinet meeting and ordered the ministers to give a fitting reply on the sanadhan issue. Union ministers are making statements daily to keep the sanathan issue alive and distract public attention. We must not fall to the ploy of the BJP which is attempting to cover up its failures.”

Accusing the BJP regime of pushing the country into the dangerous fascist path of the unitary power structure and spoiling the peace of India by encouraging hate politics daily, Stalin said, “The BJP regime is relying on publicity after losing the trust of the people. We must actively campaign against that.”

Listing out the PM's unfulfilled promises, mainly the deposit of Rs I5 lakh in each bank account, generation of two crore jobs per year, and providing houses to all before 2022, the CM said, “Only the coffers of the BJP have been filled to a great extent so far. Only irregularities and scams have taken place. Rafale and Adani scams have put the country to shame in the international arena.”



Citing the irregularities, violations, and swindling of funds in the seven infamous scams, including the Dwaraka express scam and Ayushman Bharat Scheme, unearthed by the CAG recently, the CM said, “The total value of the scams is said to be around Rs 7.5 lakh crore. The BJP is trying to hide behind the Sanathan veil to cover up the Himalayan scams.”

Accusing the BJP of preventing dialogue on the raging Manipur violence, the CM said that an anti-people government, which snatches the rights of the states and insults the sentiments of the people, is at the center. It is the need of the hour to educate the people about the ruling BJP intimidating opposition parties, dissolving opposition governments, and pushing the country towards an unitary power structure.

Reiterating that the formation of the INDIA alliance has rattled the BJP, he said “The days of the BJP regime are numbered. People are ready to unseat the BJP regime and put the INDIA alliance in power. Upon realizing that, the ruling BJP has dared to change the name of the country.”

Citing the recent by-poll victory of the INDIA alliance, the CM appealed to everyone to not fall prey to any form of distraction and resolve to expose the corrupt, communal, and fascist face of the BJP to defeat the same in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.