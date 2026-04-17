World's first air taxi station opens near Dubai airport: 7 things you need to know

4. Sustainability: The vehicles are expected to operate without producing emissions during flight, according to manufacturers.

5. Travel time: The journey from the airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take around 10 minutes, compared to 45 minutes by road.

6. Pricing: The service is expected to be bookable via Uber, at fares comparable to Uber Black.

7. Network: It forms part of a wider Dubai network, including Downtown, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, with Skyports Infrastructure and Joby Aviation leading development and operations.