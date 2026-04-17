World's first air taxi station opens near Dubai airport: 7 things you need to know

CHENNAI: Dubai has unveiled the world’s first air taxi station, the Dubai International Vertiport (DXV), near Dubai International Airport, marking a major step in its push towards advanced urban air mobility, with commercial services expected later this year.
Dubai’s Crown Prince on Thursday (April 16) said the station was ready, describing it as a key milestone in improving connectivity and reducing travel time, with the service expected to cater to around 170,000 passengers annually, as reported by Khaleej Times.
A vertiport functions similarly to an airport but is designed for aircraft that can take off and land vertically, eliminating the need for runways and enabling operations within busy urban environments. It is also expected to be integrated with other forms of public transport.
1. Infrastructure: The Dubai International Vertiport (DXV) includes a four-storey building spanning 3,100 sq m, a two-level car park, two take-off and landing pads, charging infrastructure, and climate-controlled passenger areas.
2. Capacity: It is designed to handle up to 170,000 passengers annually.
3. Aircraft: Air taxis will carry one pilot and up to four passengers, flying at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.
4. Sustainability: The vehicles are expected to operate without producing emissions during flight, according to manufacturers.
5. Travel time: The journey from the airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take around 10 minutes, compared to 45 minutes by road.
6. Pricing: The service is expected to be bookable via Uber, at fares comparable to Uber Black.
7. Network: It forms part of a wider Dubai network, including Downtown, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, with Skyports Infrastructure and Joby Aviation leading development and operations.