Who is John Ternus, the new Apple CEO? Here's 10 points to know

CHENNAI: Apple has named John Ternus as its next CEO, succeeding Tim Cook from September 1, 2026, marking a key leadership transition at the technology giant as it navigates changes driven by artificial intelligence.
Ternus, a long-time Apple executive (approximately 25 years), currently serves as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering and has played a central role in shaping several of the company’s flagship products. He will also join Apple’s board as part of the transition, while Cook moves into the role of executive chairman.
John joined Apple’s product design team in 2001, marking over two decades with the company
John became the Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2013
He was elevated to Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2021 and joined the executive team
He currently oversees engineering teams behind major products including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods
John also played a key role in reviving Mac sales and expanding its market share
He led Apple's shift to Apple Silicon on the hardware side, turning chip innovation into product breakthroughs
Known for his deep product expertise and steady execution, Ternus has played a key role in shaping some of the company's most important hardwares
Recently, he led the launch of the iPhone Air, described as the biggest iPhone revamp since 2017
He began his career as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems
Ternus holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania