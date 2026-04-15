UPI, card payments get stricter security norms this April: 15 key points to know

Here are the key points explained simply:

1. 2FA mandatory for all digital payments

The RBI has made two-factor authentication (2FA) compulsory for all online payments, including UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and mobile wallets.

2. OTP alone will not be enough

Users can no longer rely only on OTP. Payments will now require an additional layer such as PIN, password, biometric, or token.

3. Applies to UPI, cards and wallets

The new rules will cover all major payment modes including UPI apps, debit/credit cards, and digital wallets.

4. Aim is to reduce rising fraud

The move comes amid increasing cases of phishing, SIM swap scams, and other online frauds.

5. Extra step may slow down payments slightly

Transactions may take a few extra seconds, especially for first-time payments or on new devices.