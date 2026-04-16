Toddler flung out in crash: why child car seats can save lives; here’s everything you need to know

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl died after being flung out of a car when it was hit from behind by a speeding SUV.
She was seated on an adult’s lap in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash, said a PTI report.
The impact threw her out of the vehicle, and though she was rushed to hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. The SUV driver allegedly fled the scene, and a search is underway.
In many Indian cities, it is still common to see young children seated on an adult’s lap or left unrestrained inside vehicles. But in the event of a sudden brake or collision, this becomes extremely dangerous. During a crash, the force generated can make it impossible for an adult to hold onto a child securely, no matter how tight the grip.
A child car seat is specifically designed to absorb impact and keep the child securely strapped in place, drastically reducing the risk of serious injury or death.
When a vehicle is hit especially from behind, as in this case the sudden jerk can throw an unrestrained child forward or even out of the vehicle. Open windows, unlocked doors, or improper seating positions increase the risk further.
Even at moderate speeds, the physics involved is unforgiving. A small child can be thrown with a force many times their body weight.
. Rear-facing seats (0-2 years): These support the head, neck, and spine, and are the safest option for infants and toddlers.
. Forward-facing seats (2-4 years): Designed for slightly older children with a harness system.
. Booster seats (4+ years): Help position the seat belt correctly across a child’s body.
. Holding children on laps instead of using a seat
. Letting children sit in the front seat
. Not using seat belts or harnesses properly
. Choosing the wrong seat for the child’s age and weight
India has introduced regulations under the Motor Vehicles Act for child safety restraints, but awareness and enforcement remain low. Many families still overlook them, either due to cost concerns or lack of awareness.
Child car seats are not a luxury they are life-saving devices. In accidents, they can reduce fatal injury risk by up to 70% for infants and around 50% for toddlers.
Incidents like this underline a painful truth: most such deaths are preventable. A properly installed car seat could mean the difference between life and death.