TNPSC Group 2, 2A Prelims 2026: Hall Ticket, exam rules and expected cut-offs

A

The preliminary examination will be conducted through an OMR-based objective test. A personalised OMR answer sheet containing the candidate's photograph, name, register number, examination centre and other details will be provided.

Candidates must first verify that the OMR sheet belongs to them and that the printed details are correct. Any error or defect must be reported to the invigilator immediately. Once the sheet has been used, it will not be replaced.

For every question, candidates must shade only one answer bubble. If more than one bubble is shaded, that answer will not be evaluated. Candidates should not leave answer bubbles blank; TNPSC has provided an Option E for cases where the candidate does not know the answer. Candidates must also sign the OMR sheet and affix their left-hand thumb impression at the designated places.