Tamil Nadu Vetri Veedu Thittam: How to apply, eligibility, benefits and documents required

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced the Vetri Veedu Thittam, a new state housing scheme aimed at providing permanent concrete houses to poor families living in rural areas. Under the scheme, 70,000 houses will be approved in the first year at a total estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore, with the unit assistance for each house raised from Rs 3.10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.



If you are waiting for the scheme, here is clear guidance for, who is eligible for Vetri Veedu Thittam, how beneficiaries will be identified, what documents are required and whether there is an online application process, here is everything you need to know.