Tamil Nadu Driving Licence: Step-by-step guide to apply online, book RTO slot

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A Learner's Licence is the first step for anyone applying for a new driving licence. The application can be initiated online through Sarathi Parivahan.

Step 1: Open the Sarathi Parivahan website and choose Tamil Nadu from the list of states.

Step 2: Go to the Learner's Licence section and start a fresh LL application.

Step 3: Provide the applicant's personal information and select the vehicle category for which the licence is required.

Step 4: Submit the required documents and complete the online fee payment.

Step 5: Follow the instructions shown after submission for the Learner's Licence test.

The documents and options shown during the application can vary depending on the applicant and the service selected.