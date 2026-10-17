Tamil Nadu Driving Licence: Step-by-step guide to apply online, book RTO slot

CHENNAI: Getting a driving licence in Tamil Nadu involves applying for a Learner's Licence first and then appearing for the driving test to obtain a permanent licence. Much of the application process, including fee payment and appointment booking, can be completed online through the government's Sarathi Parivahan portal.
From taking the Learner's Licence test to renewing an existing DL, here is a step-by-step guide to the major driving licence services in Tamil Nadu.
A Learner's Licence is the first step for anyone applying for a new driving licence. The application can be initiated online through Sarathi Parivahan.
Step 1: Open the Sarathi Parivahan website and choose Tamil Nadu from the list of states.
Step 2: Go to the Learner's Licence section and start a fresh LL application.
Step 3: Provide the applicant's personal information and select the vehicle category for which the licence is required.
Step 4: Submit the required documents and complete the online fee payment.
Step 5: Follow the instructions shown after submission for the Learner's Licence test.
The documents and options shown during the application can vary depending on the applicant and the service selected.
Applicants eligible for the online Learner's Licence (LL) test can use the Online Learner's Licence Test (STALL) facility available through Sarathi.
After opening the LL test option, applicants need to provide their application details and log in using the credentials requested on the portal. The test can then be completed online.
Parivahan also provides sample questions and a mock-test facility to help applicants familiarise themselves with the LL test.
Once an applicant becomes eligible for the permanent Driving Licence, the driving test appointment can be booked through Sarathi.
Applicants can access the appointment/slot-booking section, choose the relevant RTO and select an available date and time. The appointment details should be saved for the visit.
Those required to appear before the RTO should carry the documents specified for the service and arrange the appropriate vehicle for the driving test.
A permanent DL can be applied for after the applicant has completed the required Learner's Licence period.
Step 1: Start a new Driving Licence application under the Driving Licence services on Sarathi.
Step 2: Provide the Learner's Licence number and date of birth.
Step 3: Complete the remaining application details and submit the required documents.
Step 4: Pay the prescribed fee.
Step 5: Choose an available slot for the driving test, where required.
Step 6: Attend the test at the concerned RTO with the required vehicle and documents.
Step 7: Demonstrate driving ability for the vehicle category mentioned in the application.
The exact process can differ depending on whether the service is contactless or requires physical verification at the RTO.
The documents required depend on the type of service being requested.
For a new licence, applicants may have to provide proof relating to identity, address, age and medical fitness, depending on the applicant's circumstances.
Those applying for renewal, a duplicate licence or an address change may have to submit additional documents related to the existing DL or the requested change.
The document list shown on Sarathi for the particular service should be checked before submitting the application.
DL holders can apply for renewal online through the Services on Drivers License section.
The applicant needs to provide the existing DL details, select the renewal option and complete the document submission and payment process. Depending on the service, the applicant may also have to attend an RTO.
The current Tamil Nadu Transport Department lists separate renewal charges for transport and non-transport licences.
A duplicate DL can be requested when the original licence needs to be replaced.
The service is available through the driver's licence services section of Sarathi. Applicants have to provide their existing licence details, submit the documents requested for the duplicate application and pay the applicable charge.
A DL holder who has moved to a new address can request an address change through the online driver's licence services.
After entering the existing licence details, the applicant can select the address-change option, provide the new address and submit the required proof.
The permanent DL applicant has to demonstrate the ability to operate the vehicle category for which the licence is being sought.
For services requiring a physical test, the applicant must attend the designated RTO on the allotted date and produce the vehicle and documents required for the test.
The vehicle used should correspond to the category of licence being applied for. Applicants should check the instructions issued with their appointment before arriving at the RTO.
Applicants do not have to visit an RTO simply to track an application.
The status can be checked through the Application Status option on Sarathi. After selecting Tamil Nadu, applicants can enter the requested application details to view the latest status.
Not every DL-related service necessarily requires the same level of physical verification.
Parivahan classifies certain services as contactless, while others require the applicant to appear before the concerned RTO. A physical visit may be required for activities such as document verification, vehicle inspection or the driving competency test.
The instructions displayed for the individual application should therefore be followed rather than assuming that every service can be completed entirely online.
Application status can be tracked through the Sarathi Parivahan portal using the relevant application details.