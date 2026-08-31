Swine flu symptoms: Causes, treatment and prevention guide

Swine flu is an illness caused by influenza viruses that can infect both pigs and humans. In people, infections are most commonly associated with the H1N1 strain of influenza A. The illness primarily affects the respiratory system and can range from mild symptoms to serious complications.

The H1N1 virus found in humans shares genetic similarities with viruses that circulate among pigs. Other influenza strains, including H1N2 and H3N2, have also been detected in pigs and have occasionally infected humans.

H1N1 gained global attention in 2009 when the virus spread rapidly among people and resulted in a pandemic. Since then, H1N1 has continued to circulate as one of the viruses responsible for seasonal influenza. Because many people have developed immunity through previous infections and vaccination, health experts generally view the current H1N1 risk differently from the situation during the 2009 outbreak.

Nevertheless, influenza viruses that cross from animals to humans remain a public health concern. Researchers continue to monitor such viruses because their behaviour and impact on humans can change over time.