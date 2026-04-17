Super El Nino: When the boy comes for the Indian monsoon

The southwest monsoon is the lifeline of Indian agriculture, delivering about 70 percent of the country’s annual rainfall. However, El Niño can disrupt this system in several ways, warned Chennai-based weather blogger K Srikanth.

“Typically the La Niña phase has ended and El Niño is gradually building up. For India, this could mean that the summer of 2027 will see a significant rise in temperatures which can have a negative impact on rainfall, especially affecting the farmers,” he recalled. “In a similar fashion, the 2015 El Niño had caused a particularly hot summer that resulted in several droughts across the world in 2016.”

Below are some factors that can be witnessed if the Super El Niño phenomenon occurs in 2027:

Reduced rainfall: The monsoon may deliver less than normal of the long-term average rainfall which could be categorised as deficient.

Delayed onset: The arrival of monsoon rains in several parts of the country can be pushed back by several days or weeks.

Prolonged dry spells: Even during the monsoon season, there could be periods with no rainfall for a week or more.

Higher temperatures: El Niño years often bring more intense heatwaves before and during the monsoon. For millions of farmers across India, an El Niño prediction signals potential trouble ahead. Sadly for them, El Niño not only brings with it the intense heat, there could also be instances where it brings unprecedented rainfall in some areas, which could be a double whammy for the agriculture sector.

Some of the key implications of El Niño could include the kharif crop production taking a hit owing to insufficient or erratic rainfall. Apart from this, less rainfall means less water flowing into India’s major reservoirs, which can have an impact on the country’s drinking water supply and irrigation.

Subsequently, the domino effect could result in rising food prices and crop failure or lower yields which could directly affect the farmers.