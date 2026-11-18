From virtual queue registration and spot booking to temple timings, travel routes and safety arrangements, here are some frequently asked questions to help pilgrims plan their visit.

1. When did the Sabarimala pilgrimage season begin in 2026?

The Sabarimala temple opened on November 16, 2026, marking the beginning of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Regular poojas and darshan commenced on November 17. The Makaravilakku festival will be held on January 14, 2027.

2. How can devotees book Sabarimala darshan online?

Devotees can book free darshan slots through the official Virtual Queue portal, https://sabarimalaonline.org. Online bookings for the 2026–27 season opened on October 29 at 10 am. Pilgrims should register their details and select an available date and time slot.

3. Is Virtual Queue booking mandatory for Sabarimala darshan?

Devotees are advised to book their slots through the Virtual Queue system. Those without online reservations can try to obtain passes through designated spot-booking centres, subject to availability. Children below five years do not require Virtual Queue passes.

4. What is the daily limit for Sabarimala pilgrims in 2026?

The daily entry limit has been fixed at 80,000 devotees. Of these, 66,000 slots are allocated through online Virtual Queue bookings and 14,000 through spot bookings at designated centres.

5. Where are the spot-booking centres for Sabarimala darshan?

Spot-booking facilities are available at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram. The daily allocation is 10,000 at Nilakkal and 2,000 each at Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram. There is no spot-booking facility at Pamba.