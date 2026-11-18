Sabarimala's 2026–27 Mandala-Makaravilakku season began on November 16. Here is a complete guide to Virtual Queue booking, spot booking, darshan timings, travel routes, medical facilities and important guidelines for pilgrims.
CHENNAI: The annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Kerala's Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple began on November 16, with thousands of devotees arriving for darshan. With the daily entry limit fixed at 80,000 pilgrims, devotees have been advised to book their slots in advance and follow the guidelines issued by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the authorities.
From virtual queue registration and spot booking to temple timings, travel routes and safety arrangements, here are some frequently asked questions to help pilgrims plan their visit.
1. When did the Sabarimala pilgrimage season begin in 2026?
The Sabarimala temple opened on November 16, 2026, marking the beginning of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Regular poojas and darshan commenced on November 17. The Makaravilakku festival will be held on January 14, 2027.
2. How can devotees book Sabarimala darshan online?
Devotees can book free darshan slots through the official Virtual Queue portal, https://sabarimalaonline.org. Online bookings for the 2026–27 season opened on October 29 at 10 am. Pilgrims should register their details and select an available date and time slot.
3. Is Virtual Queue booking mandatory for Sabarimala darshan?
Devotees are advised to book their slots through the Virtual Queue system. Those without online reservations can try to obtain passes through designated spot-booking centres, subject to availability. Children below five years do not require Virtual Queue passes.
4. What is the daily limit for Sabarimala pilgrims in 2026?
The daily entry limit has been fixed at 80,000 devotees. Of these, 66,000 slots are allocated through online Virtual Queue bookings and 14,000 through spot bookings at designated centres.
5. Where are the spot-booking centres for Sabarimala darshan?
Spot-booking facilities are available at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram. The daily allocation is 10,000 at Nilakkal and 2,000 each at Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram. There is no spot-booking facility at Pamba.
6. What documents should pilgrims carry for Sabarimala darshan?
Pilgrims should carry their original Aadhaar card or a photocopy, along with their Virtual Queue confirmation. The QR code on the booking pass will be scanned, and identity details will be verified before entry.
7. What are the Sabarimala temple darshan timings?
During the pilgrimage season, the temple remains open for 18 hours daily, from 3 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 11 pm. Neyyabhishekam is performed between 3.30 am and 11 am.
8. What are the main routes to reach Sabarimala?
The main route is through Nilakkal and Pamba, from where devotees trek uphill to Sannidhanam. Other pilgrimage routes include the traditional forest route through Erumeli and the Vandiperiyar-Sathram route. Pilgrims should check the route-specific booking requirements before travelling.
9. Can devotees climb the 18 sacred steps without carrying Irumudi Kettu?
The 18 sacred steps, known as Pathinettampadi, are traditionally reserved for devotees carrying the Irumudi Kettu. Pilgrims without it should follow the alternative entry arrangements prescribed by the temple authorities.
10. What medical facilities are available for Sabarimala pilgrims?
Round-the-clock medical facilities are available at Sannidhanam, Pamba and Nilakkal, as well as along the traditional forest trekking routes. Ambulance services and emergency medical centres have also been arranged. A 24-hour health control room has been established at Pamba. Pilgrims requiring emergency medical assistance can contact 0473 5203232.
11. What precautions should elderly pilgrims and those with health conditions take?
Elderly devotees and those with heart conditions, breathing difficulties or other health concerns should consult a doctor before undertaking the trek. They should avoid overexertion, take adequate rest, stay hydrated and seek medical assistance if they experience discomfort during the journey.
12. What are the important rules pilgrims should follow at Sabarimala?
Devotees should follow the queue system, cooperate with police and security personnel, and use designated pathways. They should avoid littering, smoking and consuming alcohol. Pilgrims are also advised not to discard clothes in the Pamba River, as it is not a recognised traditional practice.
13. What is the official website for Sabarimala pilgrimage information?
Devotees can visit https://sabarimalaonline.org for Virtual Queue bookings. The official Sabarimala temple website, https://sabarimala.kerala.gov.in, also provides announcements and pilgrimage-related updates. The newly introduced Sabari Portal offers information on medical facilities, parking, transport schedules, drinking water points and other services.
Pilgrims are advised to check the latest announcements before starting their journey, as entry limits, routes and crowd-management arrangements may change depending on the situation.
14. What should devotees avoid carrying in Irumudi Kettu while travelling by train or flight?
Pilgrims travelling by train should not light camphor, incense sticks, candles or lamps inside train coaches or railway station premises, as these pose fire risks. Carrying flammable or explosive materials is also prohibited under railway safety rules.
For air travel, coconuts, including ghee-filled coconuts, are generally restricted in aircraft baggage. Special exemptions have been granted to Sabarimala pilgrims in previous seasons to carry Irumudi Kettu in cabin baggage, subject to security screening. Devotees should check the latest approvals from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and confirm the airline's baggage rules before travelling.
Pilgrims are also advised to avoid carrying lighters, matchboxes and other prohibited flammable items.
For further details, visit the official Sabarimala website: https://sabarimala.kerala.gov.in/index.php/general-instructions