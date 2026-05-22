Ebola scare: Fresh advisory issued for travellers after outbreak; symptoms, spread and treatment explained

The advisory described Ebola as one of the world’s most lethal viral infections, with previous outbreaks recording mortality rates from 50-60%.

It said the disease spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions and bodily fluids of infected persons or contaminated objects, while cautioning that international air connectivity remains a critical factor in the risk of cross-border transmission. The incubation period ranges from 2-21 days, with symptoms including fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, followed in some cases by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash and bleeding manifestations.