India-New Zealand free trade agreement: An explainer

FTA:

An economic arrangement between two or more countries where they agree either to end or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides cutting down barriers which can hinder or promote two-way commerce and investments.

INDIA-NEW ZEALAND FTA BRIEF:

Negotiations were first launched in 2010, stalled in 2015 after nine rounds, and were revived in March 2025.

March 16, 2025: Negotiations resumed afresh

December 22, 2025: Announced conclusion of talks

April 27, 2026: FTA set to be signed

The agreement covers 20 chapters, including trade in goods, rules of origin, services, customs and trade facilitation, SPS, TBT, trade remedies, dispute settlement and legal provisions.

BENEFITS FOR INDIA:

All Indian goods, including labour-intensive sectors like textiles, plastic items, leather and engineering goods, will enter at zero duty in New Zealand, whose average import tariff is just 2.3 per cent.

New Zealand has committed to invest (FDI) USD 20 billion over 15 years.

India has secured commitments across a wide range of high-value services sectors, including IT and IT-enabled services, professional services, education, financial services, tourism, construction and other business services.

The FTA Opens Skilled Employment Pathways through a new Temporary Employment Entry Visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and a stay of up to three years.

Duty-free wine and spirits exports from India, while wines from the Oceania country will enter the domestic market at a concessional duty, which will be reduced over a period of 10 years.