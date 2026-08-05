How to register for CLAT 2027? Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Open the Official Website

*. Go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs).

Step 2: Find the CLAT 2027 Section

*. Look for the CLAT 2027 registration or application section available on the homepage and select it.

Step 3: Create a New Account

*. Choose the option for fresh registration and provide the required details, including your name, email ID and active mobile number.