How to register for CLAT 2027? Step-by-step guide

The CLAT 2027 registration process began on August 3, 2026, and will remain open until October 31, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) by registering, filling in their personal and academic details, uploading the required documents, paying the application fee, and submitting the form. The CLAT 2027 examination is scheduled to be held in offline mode on December 6, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline and keep a copy of the submitted application and payment receipt for future reference.
CHENNAI: Candidates interested in appearing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 can submit their applications online through the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs). The registration window opened on August 3, 2026, and applicants must complete the process by October 31, 2026.
Step 1: Open the Official Website
*. Go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs).
Step 2: Find the CLAT 2027 Section
*. Look for the CLAT 2027 registration or application section available on the homepage and select it.
Step 3: Create a New Account
*. Choose the option for fresh registration and provide the required details, including your name, email ID and active mobile number.
Step 4: Access Your Account
*. Use the login credentials generated during the registration process to enter your candidate account.
Step 5: Complete the Application
*. Fill in the online application with the necessary personal information and academic details. Make sure all information entered matches your official records.
Step 6: Pay the Application Charge
*. Proceed to the payment section and pay the prescribed application fee using one of the available online payment methods.
Step 7: Review and Submit
*. Before final submission, carefully check all the information entered in the application and ensure that the required details and documents have been provided correctly. Once everything is verified, submit the completed form.
*. Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the submitted application and payment confirmation for future reference.
*. The CLAT 2027 application window will remain open from August 3, 2026, to October 31, 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2026, in offline mode. Applicants should complete their registration well before the closing date to avoid potential last-minute technical difficulties.