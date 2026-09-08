How to apply for Tamil Nadu CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme: Eligibility, documents and process

Check eligibility → Family’s annual income should be Rs 1.20 lakh or below → Get an income certificate from the VAO/revenue authorities → Keep the family card and Aadhaar card → Visit the CMCHIS registration centre at your district Collectorate → Submit documents and complete Aadhaar and biometric verification → Receive the CMCHIS smart card after successful verification → Avail treatment at empanelled hospitals → Existing beneficiaries can add members or update details online through the official CMCHIS website.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) provides cashless treatment to eligible families at empanelled government and private hospitals. More than 1.40 crore families are currently covered under the scheme.
The government has announced that the insurance coverage will be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Here is a step-by-step guide on who can apply, what documents are required and how to enrol.
Who is eligible?
Following is the eligibity criteria for the Tamil Nadu CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme:
The applicant must be a resident of Tamil Nadu.
The family’s annual income should not exceed Rs 1.20 lakh.
The husband, wife, children and parents whose names are included in the family card can avail themselves of the scheme.
Families with a person with a disability can enrol under special eligibility provisions without an income ceiling, subject to the guidelines of the Welfare Department for the Differently Abled.
Sri Lankan Tamil refugees residing in camps in Tamil Nadu can also enrol by submitting proof of residence in the camp, without an income certificate.
Family members should not already be beneficiaries of another health insurance scheme.
What are the documents required?
Applicants should carry the following documents:
Income certificate issued by the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) or revenue authorities.
Original family/ration card and a photocopy.
Aadhaar cards of all family members.
How to apply?
Step 1: Obtain an income certificate confirming that the family's annual income is within the Rs 1.20 lakh limit.
Step 2: Take the original family card and Aadhaar cards of all family members to the CMCHIS registration centre operating at the respective district collectorate.
Step 3: Submit the required documents to the officials at the registration centre. All family members whose names are included in the family card may be required to be present for verification.
Step 4: Once the verification process is completed, eligible beneficiaries will be issued a CMCHIS card.
Can existing beneficiaries make changes online?
Those who are already enrolled in the scheme can use the official CMCHIS website to add new family members or make changes to their existing details.
Where can beneficiaries get treatment?
After receiving the CMCHIS card, beneficiaries can avail themselves of eligible treatments at government and private hospitals empanelled under the scheme. The list of empanelled hospitals can be checked on the official website.
What are the CMCHIS helpline numbers?
For information, queries or complaints related to the scheme, beneficiaries can contact the 24-hour helpline 104 or the toll-free number 1800 425 3993.