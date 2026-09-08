How to apply for Tamil Nadu CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme: Eligibility, documents and process

A

Step 1: Obtain an income certificate confirming that the family's annual income is within the Rs 1.20 lakh limit.



Step 2: Take the original family card and Aadhaar cards of all family members to the CMCHIS registration centre operating at the respective district collectorate.



Step 3: Submit the required documents to the officials at the registration centre. All family members whose names are included in the family card may be required to be present for verification.



Step 4: Once the verification process is completed, eligible beneficiaries will be issued a CMCHIS card.