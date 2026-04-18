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How to apply for driving licence online via Pariivahan portals: A step-by-step guide

To apply for a learner’s licence, you must be at least 16 years old for gearless vehicles and 18 years old for geared vehicles
Pariivahan portals
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CHENNAI: Getting a driving licence in India is no longer a complicated process. With the government moving most services online, applicants can now complete almost everything from home. Driving licence-related services are available on the Sarathi Parivahan Portal, while vehicle services are handled separately on the Vahan Parivahan Portal. Both platforms are part of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' effort to digitise RTO services.

Here’s a simple guide to help you apply for both a learner’s licence and a permanent driving licence on these portals without confusion.

  • Types of driving licence in India

  • There are two stages when it comes to getting a driving licence:

  • A learner’s licence, which is temporary and valid for six months

  • A permanent driving licence, which you get after passing the driving test

  • Driving licence eligibility criteria

To apply for a learner’s licence, you must be at least 16 years old for gearless vehicles and 18 years old for geared vehicles. You can apply for a permanent driving licence only after holding a learner’s licence for at least 30 days.

Documents required for driving licence application

Before you start the application, keep these documents ready:

  • Proof of age, such as a birth certificate or Class 10 mark sheet

  • Address proof like Aadhaar card, voter ID, or utility bill

  • Passport-size photographs

  • Medical certificate if you are above 40 years

  • Learner’s licence (for permanent DL application)

How to apply for learner’s driving licence online

Applying for a learner’s licence is quite straightforward:

  • Go to the Sarathi Parivahan Portal

  • Select “Driving Licence Related Services”

  • Choose your state

  • Click on “Apply for Learner Licence”

  • Fill in your details carefully

  • Upload the required documents

  • Pay the fee online

  • Book a slot for the test

  • Take the test either online or at the RTO

  • The test is simple, with basic questions on traffic rules and road signs. In most cases, you’ll get the result immediately.

How to apply for permanent driving licence online

Once you have your learner’s licence, you can move to the next step:

  • Visit the Sarathi Parivahan Portal

  • Click on “Apply for Driving Licence”

  • Enter your learner’s licence details

  • Fill out the application form

  • Pay the fee

  • Book a driving test slot

  • Visit the RTO and take the test

During the test, you’ll be asked to demonstrate basic driving skills like control, turning, and parking. If you pass, your licence will be sent to your address.

Driving licence fees and processing time

The learner’s licence usually costs around Rs 150. For the driving test and licence, the total cost is roughly Rs 500, though it can vary slightly by state.

Learner’s licences are often issued within a day or two. The permanent driving licence typically reaches you within two to four weeks after passing the test.

Common mistakes to avoid in driving licence application

A few small mistakes can delay your application. Make sure you:

  • Double-check your personal details

  • Upload clear and correct documents

  • Don’t miss your test appointment

  • Prepare for the learner’s test in advance

Driving licence
Pariivahan portal

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