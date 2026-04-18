How to apply for driving licence online via Pariivahan portals: A step-by-step guide

CHENNAI: Getting a driving licence in India is no longer a complicated process. With the government moving most services online, applicants can now complete almost everything from home. Driving licence-related services are available on the Sarathi Parivahan Portal, while vehicle services are handled separately on the Vahan Parivahan Portal. Both platforms are part of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' effort to digitise RTO services.
Here’s a simple guide to help you apply for both a learner’s licence and a permanent driving licence on these portals without confusion.
Types of driving licence in India
There are two stages when it comes to getting a driving licence:
A learner’s licence, which is temporary and valid for six months
A permanent driving licence, which you get after passing the driving test
Driving licence eligibility criteria
To apply for a learner’s licence, you must be at least 16 years old for gearless vehicles and 18 years old for geared vehicles. You can apply for a permanent driving licence only after holding a learner’s licence for at least 30 days.
Before you start the application, keep these documents ready:
Proof of age, such as a birth certificate or Class 10 mark sheet
Address proof like Aadhaar card, voter ID, or utility bill
Passport-size photographs
Medical certificate if you are above 40 years
Learner’s licence (for permanent DL application)
Applying for a learner’s licence is quite straightforward:
Go to the Sarathi Parivahan Portal
Select “Driving Licence Related Services”
Choose your state
Click on “Apply for Learner Licence”
Fill in your details carefully
Upload the required documents
Pay the fee online
Book a slot for the test
Take the test either online or at the RTO
The test is simple, with basic questions on traffic rules and road signs. In most cases, you’ll get the result immediately.
Once you have your learner’s licence, you can move to the next step:
Visit the Sarathi Parivahan Portal
Click on “Apply for Driving Licence”
Enter your learner’s licence details
Fill out the application form
Pay the fee
Book a driving test slot
Visit the RTO and take the test
During the test, you’ll be asked to demonstrate basic driving skills like control, turning, and parking. If you pass, your licence will be sent to your address.
The learner’s licence usually costs around Rs 150. For the driving test and licence, the total cost is roughly Rs 500, though it can vary slightly by state.
Learner’s licences are often issued within a day or two. The permanent driving licence typically reaches you within two to four weeks after passing the test.
A few small mistakes can delay your application. Make sure you:
Double-check your personal details
Upload clear and correct documents
Don’t miss your test appointment
Prepare for the learner’s test in advance