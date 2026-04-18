How to apply for driving licence online via Pariivahan portals: A step-by-step guide

Here’s a simple guide to help you apply for both a learner’s licence and a permanent driving licence on these portals without confusion.

Types of driving licence in India

There are two stages when it comes to getting a driving licence:

A learner’s licence, which is temporary and valid for six months

A permanent driving licence, which you get after passing the driving test

Driving licence eligibility criteria

To apply for a learner’s licence, you must be at least 16 years old for gearless vehicles and 18 years old for geared vehicles. You can apply for a permanent driving licence only after holding a learner’s licence for at least 30 days.