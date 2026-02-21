How to apply for destitute widow pension scheme in Tamil Nadu: A complete guide

Here’s a step-by-step guide on eligibility, required documents, and the application process.

Who is eligible for the Destitute Widow Pension Scheme?

Applicants must meet the following conditions:

Age: 30 years and above. Women aged 60 years or more can apply under the Old Age Pension Scheme instead.

Status: Must be a destitute widow residing in Tamil Nadu.

Assets: The total value of fixed assets such as land or house should not exceed Rs 50,000.

What documents are required to apply for Destitute Widow Pension Scheme?

Applicants should keep the following documents ready:

Destitute Widow Certificate (Revenue Department – REV-109)

Husband’s Death Certificate

Income Certificate

Ration Card or Aadhaar Card (if available)

Citizen Access Number (CAN)