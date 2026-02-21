How to apply for destitute widow pension scheme in Tamil Nadu: A complete guide

CHENNAI: The Destitute Widow Pension Scheme of the Tamil Nadu government provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to eligible widowed women aged between 30 and 60 years who have no adequate means of livelihood.
The scheme, implemented for several decades as part of the State’s social security measures, is administered through the Revenue and Social Welfare Departments.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on eligibility, required documents, and the application process.
Who is eligible for the Destitute Widow Pension Scheme?
Applicants must meet the following conditions:
Age: 30 years and above. Women aged 60 years or more can apply under the Old Age Pension Scheme instead.
Status: Must be a destitute widow residing in Tamil Nadu.
Assets: The total value of fixed assets such as land or house should not exceed Rs 50,000.
What documents are required to apply for Destitute Widow Pension Scheme?
Applicants should keep the following documents ready:
Destitute Widow Certificate (Revenue Department – REV-109)
Husband’s Death Certificate
Income Certificate
Ration Card or Aadhaar Card (if available)
Citizen Access Number (CAN)
How can applicants obtain the required certificates for Destitute Widow Pension Scheme?
Before applying, applicants must secure mandatory certificates such as the Destitute Widow Certificate and Income Certificate from the Revenue Department through the appropriate channels.
How to apply through the e-Sevai portal for Destitute Widow Pension Scheme?
Eligible women can apply online through the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) e-Sevai portal by following these steps:
Log in to the e-Sevai portal.
Select ‘Destitute Widow Pension Scheme’ (REV-202).
Register or log in using the Citizen Access Number (CAN).
Fill in the required details.
Upload the necessary documents.
Submit the application.
Can the application be submitted offline for Destitute Widow Pension Scheme?
Yes. Applicants can visit the nearest e-Sevai Maiyam or Common Service Centre (CSC) to submit their application. Biometric verification will be carried out at the centre before submission.
What happens after submitting the application for Destitute Widow Pension Scheme?
After submission, applicants will receive an acknowledgment receipt with a unique application number, which can be used to track the status of the application.
Officials from the Revenue Department will verify the documents and eligibility. Once approved, the pension amount will be sanctioned and credited to the beneficiary.
Is there a central govt scheme for widows?
Widows may also apply under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), implemented under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). Applications can be submitted through the NSAP portal or via the UMANG mobile application.