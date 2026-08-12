DT Next Guide | How to apply for an ABHA card to manage your digital health records: A step-by-step guide

Quick summary:
Online using Aadhaar: Visit the official ABHA portal or app → select Aadhaar registration → enter your Aadhaar number → verify using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number → create your ABHA address → receive your 14-digit ABHA number and access the digital card.
Using a driving licence: Begin the enrolment process online → enter your mobile and personal details → submit driving licence information and the required document → receive an enrolment number → visit an authorised ABDM healthcare facility for identity verification → complete the process and receive your 14-digit ABHA number.
Offline: Visit an authorised ABDM healthcare facility or CSC → carry the required identity documents → fill out the registration form → complete identity verification → submit the application → receive your ABHA number after successful registration.
Important: ABHA is a digital health identity and not a health insurance scheme. Registration and access to health records are subject to the applicable ABDM processes, participating healthcare facilities and the individual's consent.
CHENNAI: The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) is a unique 14-digit digital health ID created under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). It allows individuals to digitally link and manage their health records and, with the patient's consent, enables authorised healthcare providers to access relevant medical information such as medical history, diagnostic reports, prescriptions and previous treatment details.
ABHA registration is under way at government hospitals and healthcare facilities across Tamil Nadu. However, reports of limited awareness and registration facilities have led to long queues at some hospitals.
Those who wish to create an ABHA ID can register online using Aadhaar or, through the applicable enrolment process, a driving licence. Registration is also possible with assistance at authorised healthcare facilities and Common Service Centres (CSCs).
The Aadhaar-based method is one of the simplest ways to create an ABHA ID. Applicants should have an Aadhaar-linked mobile number to complete OTP-based verification.
Step 1: Visit the official ABHA portal/ABHA mobile app
Open the official ABHA registration website or access the registration facility through the ABHA mobile application.
Step 2: Select Aadhaar-based registration
Choose the option to create an ABHA number using Aadhaar as the identity document.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number
Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number and give the required consent to proceed with the registration.
Step 4: Complete OTP verification
A six-digit OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. Enter the OTP to verify your identity.
Step 5: Create your ABHA address
Provide the required details and choose a unique ABHA address (username).
Step 6: Download your ABHA card
After successfully completing the registration process, your unique 14-digit ABHA number will be generated. You can then access and download your digital ABHA card.
Applicants who prefer not to use Aadhaar can begin the ABHA registration process using a driving licence. Unlike the Aadhaar-based process, this method involves an additional identity verification step at an authorised ABDM-enabled healthcare facility.
Step 1: Start the online enrolment
Access the official ABHA registration portal and select the option to register using a driving licence.
Step 2: Enter your mobile number
Provide an active mobile number, complete the required security verification and proceed with the registration.
Step 3: Verify your mobile number
Enter the OTP received on your mobile phone to confirm your number.
Step 4: Provide your personal details
Enter the information requested on the registration form, including your name, driving licence details, date of birth, gender and address.
Step 5: Upload your driving licence
Submit a clear digital image or scanned copy of your valid driving licence as required by the registration process.
Step 6: Save the enrolment number
After completing the online application, an enrolment number will be generated. Keep a record of this number, as it will be required for the next stage.
Step 7: Visit an authorised healthcare facility
Take your original driving licence and the enrolment number to an ABDM-enabled healthcare facility, such as a participating government hospital or community health centre.
Step 8: Complete in-person verification
The authorised staff will verify your identity and cross-check the details submitted during the online enrolment process.
Step 9: Receive your ABHA number
After successful verification, your 14-digit ABHA number will be generated.
People who prefer to complete the process in person can seek assistance from an ABDM-enabled healthcare facility or an authorised Common Service Centre (CSC) that offers ABHA registration services.
Carry your Aadhaar card or another accepted identity document, depending on the registration method.
Step 1: Visit an authorised centre
Go to a participating healthcare facility or authorised CSC that provides ABHA registration services.
Step 2: Submit your documents
Carry the required identity proof and other documents requested by the registration centre.
Step 3: Fill out the registration form
Provide your personal information and other necessary details in the ABHA registration form with the assistance of the authorised staff.
Step 4: Complete identity authentication
Depending on the registration method, your identity may be verified through Aadhaar-based OTP authentication or another approved verification procedure.
Step 5: Submit the application
Hand over the completed form and supporting documents to the authorised representative for processing.
After successful verification and registration, your ABHA number will be generated, allowing you to access your digital ABHA card.
Any individual who wishes to participate in India's digital healthcare ecosystem can create an ABHA ID. Aadhaar offers the simplest verification method, while other approved identity documents may also be accepted through applicable registration processes.
Applicants should check the latest eligibility and registration requirements on the official ABHA platform or with an authorised registration centre, as the process and requirements may change.
Centralised health records: Digitally links medical history, prescriptions, lab reports and diagnostic results.
Continuity of care: Authorised providers can access relevant records with the patient’s consent, including when changing doctors or facilities.
Easy sharing: Patients can share relevant health information through authorised digital systems.
Less paperwork: Reduces the need to carry and repeatedly submit physical medical documents.
Better coordination: Previous medical information can help healthcare professionals make more informed treatment decisions.
Supports long-term care: Digitally linked records can be useful for chronic conditions and prolonged treatment.
Privacy and control: Consent-based access mechanisms give individuals greater control over their health information.
Useful in emergencies: Relevant medical history can help healthcare providers, subject to applicable authorised access processes.
Not insurance: An ABHA ID is not a health insurance card and does not itself provide insurance coverage, free treatment or financial benefits.