DT Next Guide | How to apply for an ABHA card to manage your digital health records: A step-by-step guide

How to apply for an ABHA card offline



People who prefer to complete the process in person can seek assistance from an ABDM-enabled healthcare facility or an authorised Common Service Centre (CSC) that offers ABHA registration services.

Carry your Aadhaar card or another accepted identity document, depending on the registration method.



Step 1: Visit an authorised centre



Go to a participating healthcare facility or authorised CSC that provides ABHA registration services.



Step 2: Submit your documents



Carry the required identity proof and other documents requested by the registration centre.



Step 3: Fill out the registration form



Provide your personal information and other necessary details in the ABHA registration form with the assistance of the authorised staff.



Step 4: Complete identity authentication



Depending on the registration method, your identity may be verified through Aadhaar-based OTP authentication or another approved verification procedure.



Step 5: Submit the application



Hand over the completed form and supporting documents to the authorised representative for processing.



After successful verification and registration, your ABHA number will be generated, allowing you to access your digital ABHA card.