Glanders scare: Horse riding regulated after confirmed case in city

The fresh restrictions are expected to affect horse riding operations along Chennai’s beaches, where the activity remains popular among tourists and families. Authorities have simultaneously extended the guidelines to hill stations and tourism hotspots, including Ooty and Kodaikanal, where horse rides are a key part of local tourism activity.

Senior officials said that veterinary teams have been asked to intensify monitoring and carry out regular inspections of horses engaged in commercial operations. Owners have been urged to cooperate fully with the authorities and ensure strict compliance with the prescribed health and safety measures.

The department said that surveillance would continue across tourist centres to prevent any further spread of the infection and safeguard both animal and public health.

