Glanders scare: Horse riding regulated after Chennai case; symptoms, spread and treatment explained

Why has Tamil Nadu regulated horse riding activities?

In response, authorities have directed horse owners and operators to strictly follow veterinary safety protocols and avoid using unhealthy animals for commercial rides. Officials warned that horses showing symptoms such as fever, coughing, nasal discharge, skin lesions and respiratory distress should not be used for public riding activities.

“Any horse exhibiting signs of illness must be immediately withdrawn from service and isolated,” the department said in its advisory issued to operators across the State. “Owners must avoid unnecessary transportation of horses between districts and tourist centres to contain the risk of transmission.

Stable areas, riding equipment and shelters must be cleaned regularly and disinfected without fail.”