Filing Income Tax returns in India: A step-by-step guide

Form Applicability

ITR-1 (Sahaj) - For resident individuals with total income up to Rs 50 lakhs from salary, pension, one house property and other sources like interest.

ITR-2 - For individuals and HUFs (Hindu Undivided Family) not having income from business or profession, but who have capital gains (including LTCG beyond Rs 1.25 lakhs), income from more than one house property, foreign assets or are not ordinarily resident .

ITR-3 - For individuals and HUFs having income from a business or profession (including as a partner in a firm).

ITR-4 (Sugam) - For resident individuals, HUFs and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnership) opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, with income up to Rs 50 lakhs. Permits LTCG under Section 112A up to Rs 1.25 lakhs.

(Note - As per the current tax regime, it now permits Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) under Section 112A up to Rs 1.25 lakhs from listed equity shares or equity-oriented mutual funds, provided there are no capital losses to be carried forward.)