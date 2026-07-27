Fast-track courts to harsher penalties: Here are 10 changes in anti-paper leak Bill

1. Fast-track courts in every state - The Bill proposes that all states and Union Territories designate special fast-track courts to hear paper leak and examination malpractice cases.

2. Daily hearings - Once a chargesheet is filed, the fast-track courts will conduct proceedings on a day-to-day basis to ensure speedy disposal of cases.

3. Trial to finish within three months - The proposed law mandates that trials in paper leak cases be completed within three months from the date of filing the chargesheet.