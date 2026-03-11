EXPLAINER | CEC can only be removed by Parliament like SC, HC judges

This will be the first time that a notice will be submitted to remove a CEC.

The opposition has often accused him of siding with the ruling BJP, disenfranchising genuine voters and helping the saffron party in "vote chori" (stealing votes).

According to the law, a CEC cannot be removed from his office "except in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court".

The other election commissioners cannot be removed from office except on the recommendation of the CEC.

Here is an explainer on the procedure to be adopted to remove a chief election commissioner: