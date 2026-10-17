DT Next Guide | Property tax in Chennai: How to check, pay and keep your dues updated

Quick summary:
Check your bill for property tax: Property-tax details can be checked online using the Zone Number, Division Code, Bill Number and Sub Number.
Pay online: GCC's portal allows residents to pay property tax digitally and receive an acknowledgement.
Check discrepancies: Any errors in the bill can be raised with the concerned GCC revenue authorities.
CHENNAI: Paying civic taxes is a regular responsibility for property owners, but checking the amount due, locating the correct bill number and completing an online payment can sometimes be confusing. In Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) offers online services that make it easier to pay property tax, access assessment details and receipts, and track payment status.
Property tax is also an important source of revenue for local bodies. For residents, understanding when the tax is due, how it is calculated and where to pay it can help ensure timely payments and avoid penalties. Here is a guide to property tax and water-related civic dues in Chennai.
is levied on buildings and the land or premises associated with them within the relevant local-body limits. In Tamil Nadu's Town Panchayats, it is a major source of own revenue and is assessed through a self-assessment system.
The tax can include components such as general-purpose, drainage, lighting and scavenging taxes. Property tax can also be levied on vacant land, except land used exclusively for agricultural purposes.
Local bodies, such as municipal corporations or Town Panchayats, use the collections as their primary source of autonomous revenue. The funds directly maintain the infrastructure surrounding the property.
Tax base: It applies to the structural building and the immediate land attached to it.
Vacant land: Open plots within municipal limits are also taxable to prevent speculative hoarding.
Assessment frequency: Typically calculated annually or semi-annually depending on the local government's schedule
The legal owner or occupier of a real estate property is primarily required to pay property tax to their concerned municipal local body.
If you own or occupy tangible real estate falling within a municipal jurisdiction, such as the limits you are legally obligated to clear these dues, typically on a semi-annual or annual basis.
Tax liability applies to a broad range of property types and ownership structures:
Residential property owners: Individuals or joint owners who own flats, independent houses, or villas.
Commercial and industrial owners: Businesses and corporations owning office spaces, factory buildings, shops, and godowns (warehouses).
Vacant land owners: Individuals owning undeveloped plots inside urban limits, which are taxed based on local zonal guidelines to discourage speculative hoarding.
New buyers and inheritors: Individuals who have recently acquired real estate via a sale deed, gift deed, or inheritance. They must update the municipal registry via a mutation process to assume the tax billing identity.
Under of the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act (and similar municipal laws like the CMCC Act in Chennai), specific property categories are legally exempted from this tax burden:
Places of public worship: Recognized temples, mosques, churches, and shrines, along with public burial or cremation grounds.
Charitable institutions: Non-profit run orphanages, schools for the underprivileged, and welfare homes that offer free public services.
Pure agricultural land: Open fields used strictly for farming, raising livestock, or crop cultivation.
Vacancy remission beneficiaries: In Chennai, if a building remains entirely vacant for 30 or more consecutive days in a half-year term, the owner can apply to the GCC for a 50 per cent tax remission for that specific period.
For properties under the Greater Chennai Corporation, owners can handle all tax obligations paperlessly:
Locate your PID: Find your unique Property Identification Number (PID) or Assessment Number on a previous bill or deed.
Access the portal: Log into the official .
Verify dues: View current half-yearly demands (Cycle 1: April 1 to September 30; Cycle 2: October 1 to March 31).
Pay digitally: Clear outstanding dues using net banking, credit/debit cards, or UPI with zero transaction fee
Property tax in Tamil Nadu is collected on a half-yearly (twice a year) basis. The financial year is broken into two distinct six-month cycles, but the payment windows and exact deadlines vary slightly depending on whether the property falls under a Town Panchayat or the Greater Chennai Corporation.
The half-yearly cycles
Across all urban local bodies in the state, the cycles are structured identically:
First half: April 1 to September 30
Second half: October 1 to March 31
Owners can choose to pay for both halves together at the start of the financial year for ease of management.
Timelines by local body type
1. Town panchayats
For properties within Town Panchayat limits, the rules dictate an immediate payment window at the start of each cycle:
Due date: Dues must be paid within 30 days after the commencement of each half-year.
Deadlines: This makes the effective due dates April 30 (for the first half) and October 30 (for the second half).
2. Greater Chennai Corporation
For properties falling inside the GCC limits, owners are given the entire duration of the half-year window to clear their balances:
First Half Deadline: September 30
Second Half Deadline: March 31
(Note: The GCC often incentivises early compliance by offering a 5 per cent rebate (up to a capped amount) if bills are settled within the first 30 days of a cycle starting.)
Failing to settle the balance before the conclusion of the designated grace periods triggers immediate financial and administrative penalties
Penal interest: The GCC and most urban local bodies impose a 1 per cent simple interest penalty per month on all outstanding arrears until the full balance is cleared.
Forfeiture of rebates: Missing the initial window automatically cancels eligibility for any early-bird discount programs.
Legal enforcement: Continuous, long-term default gives the municipal body authority to issue formal legal demand notices, freeze linked accounts, or ultimately attach the property to recover dues.
To check your Chennai property tax bill online, you must visit the and enter your unique property identification details.
Here is the exact step-by-step process to retrieve your bill, verify your payment status, and download receipts.
Before accessing the portal, check an old physical tax receipt or your property deed to find the following four parameters:
Zone number: The specific municipal zone your property falls under (Zones 1 to 15).
Division code: The local ward number within that zone.
Bill number: The unique number assigned to your specific property assessment.
Sub number: The sub-division code (usually 000 unless the property has been subdivided)
Navigate to property tax: Click on the Property Tax tab on the homepage, then select Property Tax Online Payment / Receipt.
Input property details: Enter your Zone Number, Division Code, Bill Number, and Sub Number into the search fields.
Submit and view: Click on the Submit button. The screen will display your property owner details along with the current outstanding balance, any accumulated arrears, and the total due amount for the current half-year cycle.
If you have already made a payment and want to verify if it went through or download a duplicate receipt:
Verify status: On the same , click on Property Tax Payment Status. Input your property parameters to check whether your latest payment is marked as "Success" or "Pending".
Download receipts: Click on Property Tax Receipt. Enter your details to view your entire transaction history. You can open any past payment record and click Print/Save as PDF to download the official municipal receipt for your record.
You can pay your Chennai property tax online through the Greater Chennai Corporation portal using digital payment modes like UPI, Net Banking, or Credit/Debit cards.
Step 1: Access the payment portal
Step 2: Enter property identifiers
Input your Zone Number (1 to 15).
Enter your Division Code, Bill Number, and Sub Number.
Click Submit to fetch your records.
Step 3: Select dues and assessment year
Review the displayed owner details to ensure accuracy.
View the total outstanding tax amount.
Select 'Pay Tax'.
Choose the specific Assessment Year or half-year term you want to clear.
Step 4: Choose payment mode and authorise
Select your preferred digital payment channel from the gateway:
UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm)
Net Banking (All major Indian banks)
Credit Card or Debit Card (Visa, MasterCard, RuPay)
Follow the on-screen prompts to authorise the transaction via OTP or UPI PIN.
Step 5: Download the acknowledgement
Do not close or refresh the browser during processing.
Save the instantly generated digital acknowledgement or payment receipt.
Note down the transaction reference number for future tracking.
Apart from the website, you can also pay your GCC property tax digitally via:
Namma Chennai mobile app: The official available on Android and iOS.
Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) apps: Payment apps like Paytm, Amazon Pay, or PhonePe under the "Property Tax" utility section by selecting Greater Chennai Corporation.
The online transaction system provides an instant digital acknowledgement receipt upon completion
Yes, if you prefer not to use the main online portal, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) provides multiple offline and alternative digital channels to pay your property tax.
Offline payment modes
Authorized banks: You can pay over the counter via cash, cheque, or Demand Draft (DD) at designated bank branches in Chennai (such as Indian Bank, IDBI Bank, and Canara Bank) by presenting your physical assessment bill.
e-Seva Centres: You can visit any (TACTV) or government-approved e-Seva centre located across the city to make cash or card payments.
Tax collectors: GCC walk-in tax collectors visit neighbourhoods during collection drives; you can pay them directly via cheque or DD and get a spot receipt.
GCC Counter: Payments are accepted directly at the cash counters of your respective GCC Zone or Division offices
Alternative digital modes
Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS): You can pay through third-party mobile applications like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, or Amazon Pay under the "Property Tax" utility section.
Namma Chennai app: The official mobile application of the GCC allows you to process payments directly on your smartphone using credit cards, debit cards, UPI, or net banking
If you spot a discrepancy or error in your Chennai property tax bill, such as an incorrect built-up area, wrong name, incorrect property usage type, or calculation error, you must file a formal correction request with the .
The GCC provides both digital and offline grievance options to challenge or update incorrect details
Option 1: Lodge an online grievance
File a complaint: Enter your personal information and select "Property Tax" as the grievance category.
Provide particulars: Input your Zone, Division, and Bill Number, explain the exact discrepancy, and submit.
Track with helpline: You will receive a unique complaint number. Alternatively, you can call the You will receive a unique complaint number. Alternatively, you can call the central at 1913 to register the discrepancy telephonically.
Option 2: Contact the Revenue Department Offline
For major structural corrections like an incorrect floor area or change from commercial to residential status, you must submit a physical application:
Submit form-6: Download and fill out Form-6 (Application for Modification of Property Tax) from the .
Gather supporting documents: Attach copies of your registered sale deed/patta, previous tax paid receipts, building plan approvals, and ID proof.
Meet the ARO: Submit the packet directly to the Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) or Revenue Inspector (RI) at your local GCC Zonal Office. An assessor will be assigned to verify the property dimension if a physical remeasurement is required.
If your bill had suddenly showed a steep increase in August 2026, it was likely due to the GCC’s citywide drone and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping drive targeting under-assessed properties.
Following widespread public complaints regarding errors in these automated satellite assessments, the Greater Chennai Corporation later officially put the tax revision on hold. The GCC has since to what they were before the revision. If you already paid an erroneous higher amount under this drive, the excess payment will automatically be adjusted as advance tax for your future half-yearly bills, they said.
Yes, you can register or update your mobile number and email ID against your property tax record through the .
Linking your current contact details ensures you receive automated SMS alerts for bill generation, payment deadlines, receipt confirmations, and grievance updates.
To complete the link online, make sure you have the following ready:
Property identifiers: Your Zone Number, Division Code, Bill Number, and Sub Number.
Active mobile phone: The phone must be nearby to receive an instant One-Time Password (OTP) for verification.
Step-by-step registration process
Select mobile/email update: Under the Property Tax utility menu, click on the Update Mobile Number / Email ID option.
Fetch your property record: Input your Zone Number, Division Code, Bill Number, and Sub Number, then click Submit. Your registered owner name and property address will appear on the screen.
Enter contact details: Type in your new 10-digit mobile number and your active email address in the designated fields.
Verify with OTP: Click on the Generate OTP button. Enter the verification code sent via SMS to your phone to complete and save the update.
Property tax is assessed through a Self-Assessment System (SAS) where the property owner calculates and declares their tax liability based on standardized guidelines issued by the local municipal authority
The assessment framework
The calculation methodology depends on the local body governing the property:
Town Panchayat council: The council passes a formal resolution to fix the base tax rate per square foot for different zones, adhering to state government directives.
Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC): Assessment relies on the Annual Rental Value (ARV) or a target unit area base rate determined by the locality's zone, classification, and street type.
Yes, you can apply for a new property tax assessment online through the Greater Chennai Corporation without visiting a municipal office
Step-by-step online application process
Access the portal: Visit the official and register for a user account using your mobile number.
Select new assessment: Navigate to the "Property Tax" section and select the New Assessment Application link.
Fill in property details: Complete the digital form by entering:
Location: Zone number, division code, street name, and door number.
Owner Information: Assessee’s full name, contact number, and email ID.
Structural Data: Total plot area, built-up area per floor, usage type, and roof material.
Upload documents: Attach digital copies of the required legal and structural proofs.
Submit application: Review your details, submit the form, and save the generated acknowledgement number to track your status.
You must upload clear scanned copies of the following documents to prevent your application from being rejected:
Proof of ownership: Your registered sale deed, gift deed, or settlement deed.
Land ownership proof: The official Patta document issued by the Revenue Department in your name.
Building approval: The approved building plan copy from the CMDA or DTCP.
Identity proof: The owner's Aadhaar card, PAN card, or Voter ID.
Site photographs: Clear photos of the newly constructed building from the street front
Verification: The portal routes your application to the local Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) or Revenue Inspector.
Physical inspection: A field official visits your property to measure the built-up area and verify your self-declared usage type.
Approval: The GCC approves the file and generates your new Property Identification Number (PID).
Notification: You will receive an SMS alert containing your new PID and the link to pay your first half-yearly tax bill online.
Managing efficiently requires keeping accurate records, tracking deadlines, and validating bills before paying.
To ensure hassle-free compliance with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) or local Town Panchayats, keep the following core checklist in mind:
Critical details and records
Keep identifiers Handy: Always have your Zone Number, Division Code, Bill Number, and Sub Number ready before attempting an online search.
Save every receipt: Instantly download and print the digital acknowledgement sheet. Bank statements do not prove municipal compliance.
Register contact details: Link your active mobile number and email ID on the to receive automatic deadline reminders.
Deadlines and financial accuracy
Track the half-yearly cycles: Clear your dues before September 30 and March 31 to avoid a 1 per cent monthly simple interest penalty.
Check before you pay: Never blindly settle an inflated or incorrect invoice. Verify the square footage and usage type on the screen before entering payment details.
Report discrepancies immediately: If you spot an error, file a grievance or submit Form-6 to the Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO). Do not wait until the payment window expires
For official clarifications, billing errors, or technical support, use the verified municipal touchpoints:
Central GCC helpline: Call 1913 for quick assistance and verbal grievance registration.
Direct Revenue Office line: Reach out to 044-2538 3614 for property assessment or billing questions
https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/
https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/online-payment/property-tax/rules-procedure/
https://dtp.tn.gov.in/project/reports/Public/Property_Tax.php
https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/department/revenue/
https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/online-payment/
https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in/PT_PropertySearch.aspx
https://erp.chennaicorporation.gov.in/pgr/