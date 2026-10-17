DT Next Guide | Property tax in Chennai: How to check, pay and keep your dues updated

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Property tax in Tamil Nadu is collected on a half-yearly (twice a year) basis. The financial year is broken into two distinct six-month cycles, but the payment windows and exact deadlines vary slightly depending on whether the property falls under a Town Panchayat or the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The half-yearly cycles

Across all urban local bodies in the state, the cycles are structured identically:

First half: April 1 to September 30

Second half: October 1 to March 31

Owners can choose to pay for both halves together at the start of the financial year for ease of management.

Timelines by local body type

1. Town panchayats

For properties within Town Panchayat limits, the rules dictate an immediate payment window at the start of each cycle:

Due date: Dues must be paid within 30 days after the commencement of each half-year.

Deadlines: This makes the effective due dates April 30 (for the first half) and October 30 (for the second half).

2. Greater Chennai Corporation

For properties falling inside the GCC limits, owners are given the entire duration of the half-year window to clear their balances:

First Half Deadline: September 30

Second Half Deadline: March 31

(Note: The GCC often incentivises early compliance by offering a 5 per cent rebate (up to a capped amount) if bills are settled within the first 30 days of a cycle starting.)