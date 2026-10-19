DT Next Guide | Passport verification in Chennai: Here's how the process works

CHENNAI: Applying for a passport is now largely a digital process, but police verification continues to be one of the most important steps before a passport is issued in many cases. From booking an appointment to tracking your application and understanding when police verification is required, the Passport Seva system offers multiple online services to simplify the process.
Whether you are applying for a fresh passport or renewing an existing one, here's a complete guide to passport verification and related services in Chennai.
Applicants must first register on the Passport Seva portal and create a user account. After logging in, they can choose the relevant passport service, fill in the application form, pay the applicable fee online and book an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).
Online payment is mandatory for booking an appointment.
Step-by-step application process
Create account: Visit the , click "New User Registration", and select your nearest passport office.
Select service: Log in with your new credentials and click "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport".
Fill form: Complete the application form online or download it to fill offline and upload later.
Pay fee: Choose your appointment slot and pay the mandatory fee online via net banking, credit/debit card, or UPI.
Book slot: Confirm your appointment date and time at a convenient Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).
Visit center: Attend your appointment with all original documents for verification and biometric data collection.
Required documents
Proof of address - Aadhaar card, electricity bill, water bill, or active bank passbook
Proof of birth - Birth certificate, PAN card, or school leaving certificate
Yes. are also available through the . Users can access passport-related services, apply for passports, track application status and access other services through the integrated government platform.
How to use Passport Seva on UMANG?
Download app: Install the from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Register/Log In: Sign up using your mobile number and set a 4-digit MPIN.
Locate service: Search for "Passport Seva" using the search bar or navigate to the citizen services tab.
Check availability: Tap Check Appointment Availability to view real-time open slots at nearby centers.
Book slot: Select your preferred location and Schedule Appointment directly from the interface.
Track application: Enter your file number and date of birth in the Status Tracker utility to follow your document's processing stages
Core features available on the app
Document advisor: Verifies the precise list of acceptable documents for fresh or re-issued passports based on your demographic criteria.
Fee calculator: Computes exact payment figures required based on age, service urgency (Normal vs. Tatkaal), and passport booklet pages.
Center locator: Pins down physical distances and routes to the closest Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK)
On the day of your appointment, you must visit the selected center with your original documents and one set of self-attested photocopies. The entire process inside the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) is highly organized and digitalized, moving you through three distinct service counters (A, B, and C)
Step-by-step PSK process
Token issuance: Security checks your appointment SMS/printout and original documents, then issues a token number.
Waiting lounge: You wait in the main lounge until your token number flashes on the electronic display screens.
Counter A (Biometrics & Upload): A citizen service executive scans your original documents, takes your digital photograph, collects fingerprints, and updates your profile.
Counter B (Verification): A government verification officer reviews your original documents against the scanned copies to check authenticity.
Counter C (Granting): A granting officer conducts the final review, decides on passport approval, and changes your status to "Granted."
Exit desk: You hand over your token slip and receive an Acknowledgement Letter containing your tracking file number.
Important protocol rules
Entry time: Arrive exactly 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.
No mobiles: Keep your mobile phone switched off or on silent mode while inside the facility.
Accompanying persons: Only the applicant is allowed inside, except for minors or disabled individuals who need a guardian
Police verification is carried out to verify the information furnished by the applicant and ensure that the passport is issued to the correct individual.
According to Passport Seva, verification helps prevent passports from falling into the wrong hands and strengthens the integrity of the passport issuance process.
Key reasons for verification
Identity confirmation: Matches your real-world identity against the data and photographs on your application form.
Address proof: Verifies that you have physically resided at the listed address for the duration claimed.
Criminal background Check: Scans local and national police databases to see if you have pending criminal charges, warrants, or court travel bans.
Citizenship check: Prevents illegal immigrants or individuals with fraudulent claims from obtaining national documents.
Fraud prevention: Stops identity thieves or criminals from obtaining legal passports under a fake name.
Types of Police verification
Pre-Passport verification: The standard route where the police check happens before your passport is printed and dispatched.
Post-Passport verification: Reserved for urgent (Tatkaal) or specific applications where the passport is issued first, and the police check happens afterward.
No verification: Applies to passport renewals or minor applications where the parents already hold valid passports and demographic details haven't changed.
Applicants can track the status of their passport application through the Passport Seva portal by entering their application details.
The online tracking facility allows users to monitor the progress of their application at different stages.
You can track your application status online by using your 15-digit File Number and your Date of Birth.
4 ways to track your application
Official website: Visit the , click "Track Application Status", select your application type, and enter your details.
UMANG mobile app: Open the app, navigate to the Passport Seva service tab, and tap the Status Tracker option.
SMS Service: Send STATUS <space> <15-digit File Number> to 9704240030 from your registered mobile phone (carrier charges may apply).
National call Centre: Call the toll-free citizen helpline at 1800-258-1800 to speak with a customer care representative
If police verification remains pending and the passport has not been issued, applicants are advised to contact or visit the concerned Passport Office for assistance.
Passport Seva advises applicants to approach the respective Passport Office if verification remains pending for an extended period.
What is the action plan for delays?
Visit local police station: Go to your local station's Passport Cell with your Acknowledgement Letter to check if the file is stuck with the verification officer.
Check SP office: If the local station has cleared it, visit the District Police Headquarters (SP Office/Commissioner's Office) to see if the report has been electronically forwarded back to the passport system.
Raise online grievance: Log into the Passport Seva portal, navigate to the "Grievance/Feedback" section, and lodge an official delay complaint.
Book RPO appointment: If the status shows pending at the Regional Passport Office (RPO) for over 30 days, book an online "Enquiry Appointment" to meet with an RPO officer.
Visit RPO with proof: Attend your RPO enquiry slot with all original identity documents, address proofs, and your original application receipt.
Common reasons for delays
Address mismatch: The applicant was not physically present at the residence during the surprise police visit, or the stay duration was less than one year.
Document discrepancy: Spelling errors or variations in names, surnames, or birthdates across different submitted documents.
Incomplete police report: The local police station failed to upload your clear certificate or left out required signature stamps in the digital network.
Pending criminal record: A matching name or criminal record profile flag in the national system requires manual security clearance.
The (RPO), Chennai serves applicants from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Puducherry.
Applicants should select the appropriate Passport Office while registering.
Applicants facing issues related to appointments, applications or passport services can contact the Passport Seva National Call Centre, approach the Regional Passport Office or use the grievance facility available on the Passport Seva portal.
The Chennai RPO also conducts public grievance sessions on working days and offers dedicated grievance interaction programmes.
Online grievance portal
File grievance: Click on the "Grievance/Feedback" link on the home page or dashboard.
Enter details: Select your grievance category (eg, Police Verification Delay, Passport Delivery, Appointment Issues).
Submit form: Fill in your 15-digit File Number, explain the exact problem, and click submit to generate a Grievance Reference Number for tracking
Telephone helpline
National Call Centre: Dial the toll-free number 1800-258-1800 to speak with a citizen service executive.
Operating hours: The automated IVR system is active 24/7, and live citizen support executives are available from 8.00 am to 10.00 pm
In-person at Chennai RPO
Location: Visit the main at Rayala Towers, Anna Salai.
Timings: Walk-in public enquiry and grievance sessions are held on working days between 9.30 am and 4.00 pm (except for Tuesday).
Walk-in: On every Tuesday, applicants can walk-in to RPO, Chennai and can call through whatsapp number 7305330666 from 11.00 am to 01.00 pm for the 'Meet your RPO' and 'Chat your RPO' program to redress their grievances.
Requirements: You do not need a prior appointment for grievance walk-ins, but you must bring your original identity cards and your application acknowledgment slip
Register only through the official Passport Seva portal or UMANG.
Book appointments only after completing the online payment.
Carry original documents to the Passport Seva Kendra.
Track your application online after submission.
Use only the official Passport Seva website and app, as the Ministry has warned against fraudulent passport websites charging additional fees.