DT Next Guide | High EB bill? Power cut? Here's your complete guide to TNPDCL services, complaints and bill payment

What should you do if there is a power outage?

If your area experiences an unexpected power cut, consumers should first check whether it is part of a scheduled maintenance shutdown. If not, the issue can be reported through Minnagam or by contacting the local TNPDCL section office.

Call Minnagam helpline: Dial the 24/7 centralized helpline at 94987 94987 from your phone. Provide your district and your 10-to-12-digit consumer service connection number.

Contact local section office: Keep the direct landline or mobile number of your local Assistant Engineer (AE) or section office handy for localized transformer bursts or snapped wire emergencies.

Use the TNEB Mobile App: Open the app, navigate to the "Grievances" section, select "Power Failure," and submit a digital complaint ticket to track status updates.