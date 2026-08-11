DT Next Guide | High EB bill? Power cut? Here's your complete guide to TNPDCL services, complaints and bill payment

CHENNAI: Whether it's an unusually high electricity bill, a faulty meter, an unexpected power cut or simply checking your bill status, Tamil Nadu consumers have multiple online and offline options to access Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) services.
Consumers can check their electricity bill status online through the by entering their service connection details. The portal allows users to verify the latest bill amount before making payment.
How to check via official web portal
Open the TNPDCL Bill Status Portal.
Input your Service Connection Number (found on past receipts or your white meter card).
Provide your Registered Mobile Number.
Press the submission button to view your latest billing details, consumption units, and due date.
According to the official TNPDCL Bill Status Portal, you need to Enter Service Connection Number, then Enter Registered Mobile Number to check your details.
Alternative payment & verification methods
You can also instantly fetch your active bill summary using secure, third-party payment channels:
Digital wallets: Apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm support instant billing updates
Net banking: Platforms like ICICI Bank Net Banking allow you to view the pending amount by selecting TNEB under their utility bill section.
Financial apps: Services like Bajaj Finserv offer a dedicated "Fetch Bill" option after selecting TNPDCL from their dropdown menu.
1. Pay via official TNPDCL portals
TNPDCL mobile app: Download the official from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Quick Pay web link: Access the TNPDCL Quick Pay Portal to pay instantly without logging in.
Web portal login: Log in to your consumer account on the TNPDCL Web Portal.
Required login details: Enter your Region Code, Consumer Number, and your Registered Password.
2. Use Digital payment apps
Unified UPI apps: Open Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or Amazon Pay.
Navigate to bills: Select the Electricity category under bill payments.
Select the Board: Choose Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) / TNPDCL .
Enter Consumer ID: Input your full service connection number including the region code.
Complete the transaction: Verify your fetched bill amount and pay using UPI, Debit Card, or Net Banking
3. Pay via Tamil Nadu e-Sevai centres
Physical Centres: Visit any authorized e-Sevai centre located across Tamil Nadu.
Provide Information: Share your physical White Meter Card or your consumer number with the operator.
Accepted Payment Modes: Pay using Cash, UPI QR Code scanning, or POS Debit Cards.
Instant Confirmation: Collect the officially stamped physical receipt from the counter agent
Core features of the TNEB app
Check bill status: View your live billing cycle data, current outstanding amount, and the payment due date.
Make instant payments: Pay bills securely through integrated gateways using UPI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, or digital wallets.
Track payment history: Access your past payment receipts and view transaction logs to verify old payments.
Monitor consumption: View and compare your electricity consumption history across previous months in a visual chart format.
Manage multiple connections: Link and monitor multiple consumer service numbers under one single account profile (e.g., home, office, or parents' house).
Register complaints: Lodge official service complaints regarding power outages, wrong billing, or meter defects and track the resolution status.
Minnagam is the centralized, 24/7 consumer grievance call centre established by the TNPDCL. Consumers can use the service to report electricity-related complaints, including power supply issues and other service-related grievances. You can reach the helpline by calling or messaging on 9498794987 or dialing 1912.
If your area experiences an unexpected power cut, consumers should first check whether it is part of a scheduled maintenance shutdown. If not, the issue can be reported through Minnagam or by contacting the local TNPDCL section office.
Call Minnagam helpline: Dial the 24/7 centralized helpline at 94987 94987 from your phone. Provide your district and your 10-to-12-digit consumer service connection number.
Contact local section office: Keep the direct landline or mobile number of your local Assistant Engineer (AE) or section office handy for localized transformer bursts or snapped wire emergencies.
Use the TNEB Mobile App: Open the app, navigate to the "Grievances" section, select "Power Failure," and submit a digital complaint ticket to track status updates.
A sudden spike in electricity consumption may occur due to increased usage, incorrect meter readings or meter-related issues.
If consumers believe the bill is incorrect, they should compare it with previous bills and immediately approach their local TNPDCL section office for clarification. Supporting evidence such as previous bills, photographs of the meter reading or videos can help explain the issue.
Submit Local Written Proof to the nearest office
Request an Official Meter Accuracy Test
Generate an Instant Ticket by calling the helpline number
Recently, TNPDCL conducted inspections after consumers across Tamil Nadu complained about unusually high electricity bills. Officials found that only a small number of the inspected connections actually had billing issues.
Consumers can approach their local TNPDCL section office and submit a written complaint regarding billing, meter or supply-related issues.
Where online services are available, complaints can also be registered through the official consumer grievance platform.
If you disagree with TNPDCL’s internal meter test findings, you can formally challenge the result through the meter challenge test.
Third-Party Testing: The meter is sent to an authorised NABL-certified independent laboratory approved by TNERC for an unbiased evaluation. If the third-party lab confirms the meter is faulty and contradicts TNPDCL's initial finding, the utility must refund the testing fee to you. If the meter is found to be accurate, you will need to cover the testing costs.
If consumers are not satisfied with the response received, or if no action is taken at the local level regarding their complaints, they can escalate the matter through the (CGRF), which considers electricity-related consumer complaints.
If the consumer remains dissatisfied with the CGRF's decision, they can further appeal to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman, as per the consumer grievance redressal mechanism.
Consumers can also pay their electricity bills through . Follow these quick steps to link your electricity provider and make a payment:
Open Google Pay app: Launch the app on your mobile device.
Navigate to bills: Scroll down to the "Bills and recharges" or "Services" section and select "Electricity" (marked with a lightbulb icon).
Select your board: Search for or scroll to select your specific state electricity provider (like Tamil Nadu Electricity Board - TNEB / TNPDCL, Tata Power, BESCOM).
Link your account: Enter your Consumer Number / Customer ID. You can also give it a nickname (like "Home" or "Office") for easy tracking later.
View and pay: Tap "Link Account". The app will automatically fetch your outstanding bill amount and due date. Tap "Pay Bill" or "Proceed to pay", choose your linked bank account, and enter your UPI PIN to finish the transaction.
Key benefits
Auto-Fetch & Reminders: Once linked, Google Pay automatically fetches your future bills and sends you a reminder notification before the due date.
Digital Receipts: You can view, download, or share your payment receipts directly from your transaction history.
Autopay Option: You can set up an autopay mandate if you want the app to handle your recurring monthly utility payments automatically
Before raising a complaint, consumers should:
Keep the service connection number ready.
Preserve previous electricity bills for comparison.
Take photographs or videos of the electricity meter if there is a billing dispute.
Save the complaint acknowledgement number for future reference.
Use only official TNPDCL platforms for payments and grievance registration.