DT Next Explains | What is the Blue Flag tag and why does it matter for Tamil Nadu’s beaches?

CHENNAI: Marina Beach is set to take a major step towards global environmental recognition as the city’s iconic shoreline moves closer to securing the prestigious Blue Flag eco-label awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education. If granted, Marina will become the second beach in Tamil Nadu after Kovalam Beach to receive the coveted certification, marking a significant boost to the State’s coastal tourism ambitions.
Here’s a detailed look at what the Blue Flag status means, how it is awarded, and why it is significant.
The Blue Flag is an international eco-label awarded to beaches that meet high standards of cleanliness, safety, environmental management, and sustainability.
The certification is granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), a Denmark-based non-profit organisation that promotes environmental awareness and sustainable development worldwide.
A Blue Flag beach signifies that the location is environmentally friendly, well-maintained, safe for visitors, and has excellent water quality.
The Blue Flag status certifies that a beach:
Has clean and hygienic surroundings
Maintains excellent bathing water quality
Follows proper environmental management systems
Ensures visitor safety measures, including lifeguards and first aid
Provides tourist-friendly facilities
Promotes environmental education and awareness
Beaches are assessed based on 33 stringent criteria before being granted certification.
Globally, more than 4,154 beaches have received the Blue Flag certification.
In India, the following beaches have received the recognition:
Golden Beach (Odisha)
Shivrajpur Beach (Gujarat)
Kappad Beach (Kerala)
Ghoghla Beach (Diu)
Radhanagar Beach (Andaman & Nicobar Islands)
Kasarkod Beach (Karnataka)
Padubidri Beach (Karnataka)
Rushikonda Beach (Andhra Pradesh)
Kovalam Beach (Tamil Nadu)
Eden Beach (Puducherry)
Officials have confirmed that Kovalam Beach in Chengalpattu district has retained its Blue Flag certification for the fifth consecutive year.
To qualify, beaches must meet 33 parameters under four main categories:
Environmental Education & Information
Bathing Water Quality
Environmental Management
Safety & Services
These include:
Regular water quality monitoring
Waste management systems
Clean sand and shoreline
Accessibility for differently-abled visitors
First aid and lifeguard services
Sustainable tourism practices
Receiving Blue Flag certification:
Enhances international tourism appeal
Increases foreign tourist footfall
Boosts local economy and employment
Encourages eco-friendly infrastructure development
Promotes sustainable coastal management
Elevates a city’s global environmental reputation
Countries across the world actively compete for this recognition due to its tourism and branding advantages.
Work on the second phase of the Blue Flag Beach project at Chennai’s Marina Beach is nearing completion, with officials stating that around 90 percent of the work is complete and the area is expected to be opened for public use by the end of this month.
According to the government, infrastructure development works worth Rs 24 crore are being undertaken to help the following six beaches in Tamil Nadu qualify for Blue Flag certification:
Thiruvanmiyur Beach
Palavakkam Beach
Uthandi Beach
Kulasekarapattinam Beach
Kizhputhupattu Beach
Samiyarpettai Beach
The State government plans to create the necessary facilities and environmental infrastructure at these beaches in line with the 33 Blue Flag criteria, including sanitation systems, waste management, safety measures, and improved visitor amenities.
Once the required standards are met and inspections are successfully completed, these six beaches are expected to be the next contenders from Tamil Nadu to receive the prestigious Blue Flag certification.