DT Next Explains | What is the Blue Flag tag and why does it matter for Tamil Nadu’s beaches?

If granted, Marina will become the second beach in Tamil Nadu after Kovalam Beach to receive the coveted certification, marking a significant boost to the State’s coastal tourism ambitions.
Eco-friendly shelters and watchtowers are rising at Marina Beach as part of the Blue Flag project — a global certification for clean, safe, and sustainable beaches.&nbsp;
CHENNAI: Marina Beach is set to take a major step towards global environmental recognition as the city’s iconic shoreline moves closer to securing the prestigious Blue Flag eco-label awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education. If granted, Marina will become the second beach in Tamil Nadu after Kovalam Beach to receive the coveted certification, marking a significant boost to the State’s coastal tourism ambitions.

Here’s a detailed look at what the Blue Flag status means, how it is awarded, and why it is significant.

What is a Blue Flag Beach?

The Blue Flag is an international eco-label awarded to beaches that meet high standards of cleanliness, safety, environmental management, and sustainability.

The certification is granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), a Denmark-based non-profit organisation that promotes environmental awareness and sustainable development worldwide.

A Blue Flag beach signifies that the location is environmentally friendly, well-maintained, safe for visitors, and has excellent water quality.

What does the Blue Flag status certify?

The Blue Flag status certifies that a beach:

Has clean and hygienic surroundings

Maintains excellent bathing water quality

Follows proper environmental management systems

Ensures visitor safety measures, including lifeguards and first aid

Provides tourist-friendly facilities

Promotes environmental education and awareness

Beaches are assessed based on 33 stringent criteria before being granted certification.

How many Indian Beaches Have Blue Flag certification?

Globally, more than 4,154 beaches have received the Blue Flag certification.

In India, the following beaches have received the recognition:

Golden Beach (Odisha)

Shivrajpur Beach (Gujarat)

Kappad Beach (Kerala)

Ghoghla Beach (Diu)

Radhanagar Beach (Andaman & Nicobar Islands)

Kasarkod Beach (Karnataka)

Padubidri Beach (Karnataka)

Rushikonda Beach (Andhra Pradesh)

Kovalam Beach (Tamil Nadu)

Eden Beach (Puducherry)

Officials have confirmed that Kovalam Beach in Chengalpattu district has retained its Blue Flag certification for the fifth consecutive year.

What are the criteria for getting Blue Flag status?

To qualify, beaches must meet 33 parameters under four main categories:

Environmental Education & Information

Bathing Water Quality

Environmental Management

Safety & Services

These include:

Regular water quality monitoring

Waste management systems

Clean sand and shoreline

Accessibility for differently-abled visitors

First aid and lifeguard services

Sustainable tourism practices

What are the benefits of getting Blue Flag certification?

Receiving Blue Flag certification:

Enhances international tourism appeal

Increases foreign tourist footfall

Boosts local economy and employment

Encourages eco-friendly infrastructure development

Promotes sustainable coastal management

Elevates a city’s global environmental reputation

Countries across the world actively compete for this recognition due to its tourism and branding advantages.

Which beaches are likely to get Blue Flag status next?

Work on the second phase of the Blue Flag Beach project at Chennai’s Marina Beach is nearing completion, with officials stating that around 90 percent of the work is complete and the area is expected to be opened for public use by the end of this month.

According to the government, infrastructure development works worth Rs 24 crore are being undertaken to help the following six beaches in Tamil Nadu qualify for Blue Flag certification:

Thiruvanmiyur Beach

Palavakkam Beach

Uthandi Beach

Kulasekarapattinam Beach

Kizhputhupattu Beach

Samiyarpettai Beach

The State government plans to create the necessary facilities and environmental infrastructure at these beaches in line with the 33 Blue Flag criteria, including sanitation systems, waste management, safety measures, and improved visitor amenities.

Once the required standards are met and inspections are successfully completed, these six beaches are expected to be the next contenders from Tamil Nadu to receive the prestigious Blue Flag certification.

