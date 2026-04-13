DT Next Explains | Kavach - How the new ‘invisible co-pilot’ system keeps Tamil Nadu’s trains safe from collision

However, knowing the exact location of the train solves only half the problem as Kavach also needs to know what is displayed at the next signal junction and details of the speed limits that are ahead. All this information comes from what engineers call the station kavach which is a small computer installed at stations and trackside locations.

The station kavach collects data from signal poles, track switches and a central server at the divisional headquarters that issues temporary speed restrictions. It then transmits this data wirelessly to the trains where inside his cabin, the loco pilot can see information about the next signal, current speed and any upcoming restrictions on a small display.

If the pilot does not slow down in time for a red signal, Kavach would first issue a warning followed by an instruction and finally, at the very last moment, it would automatically engage the brakes. While the pilot remains in control of the train, Kavach is designed as an assistant that stays alert to avoid accidents that can happen due to manmade errors.