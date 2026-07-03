DT Next Explains | What is an ICD? The life-saving heart device that protected a footballer

CHENNAI: Danish footballer Christian Eriksen has once again drawn attention to the importance of implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) after recently receiving a shock from the device fitted following his cardiac arrest in 2021. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielder had collapsed during a match at the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament and was later fitted with an ICD to help prevent life-threatening heart rhythm disturbances.
In a statement posted on Instagram after the incident last month, the 34-year-old said: My ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it."
His experience has renewed attention on the ICD, a tiny chest-implanted device designed to monitor heart rhythms and intervene when dangerous abnormalities occur. Here are 12 things to know about the device.
1. Constant monitoring – An ICD works 24 hours a day, continuously monitoring the heart's rhythm and watching for dangerous abnormalities that could lead to cardiac arrest.
2. Implanted under the skin – The device is surgically implanted beneath the skin, usually in the upper chest. Traditional ICDs are connected to the heart through wires called leads.
3. Different types available – There are two main types of ICDs. A traditional ICD is implanted in the chest and connected to the heart with leads, while a subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) is placed under the skin below the armpit and uses a sensor that runs along the breastbone without directly touching the heart.
4. More than a pacemaker – While some ICDs include pacemaker functions, they do much more than regulate slow heartbeats. They are specifically designed to detect and treat life-threatening heart rhythm disorders.
5. Can act as a pacemaker – If the heart beats too slowly, an ICD with pacing capability can send small electrical impulses to help maintain a normal heart rate.
6. Detects dangerous rhythms – The device identifies potentially life-threatening rhythm disturbances such as ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation.
7. Delivers electrical therapy – When it detects a dangerously fast or chaotic rhythm, the ICD can deliver electrical impulses or a defibrillation shock to restore a normal heartbeat.
8. Acts within seconds – The device responds automatically and rapidly, often before a patient or those around them realise a serious heart rhythm problem has occurred.
9. Designed for high-risk patients – ICDs are commonly recommended for people who have survived a cardiac arrest, have experienced ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation, or are at high risk of dangerous heart rhythm disorders due to a weakened heart muscle.
10. Supports active lives – Many people with ICDs are able to return to work, exercise and continue daily activities after recovering from the implantation procedure.
11. Requires regular check-ups – The device must be monitored periodically by medical professionals to ensure it is functioning properly and that its battery remains effective.
12. A proven life-saver – ICDs are widely regarded as one of the most effective tools for preventing sudden death caused by dangerous heart rhythm disorders.