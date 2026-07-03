DT Next Explains | What is an ICD? The life-saving heart device that protected a footballer

1. Constant monitoring – An ICD works 24 hours a day, continuously monitoring the heart's rhythm and watching for dangerous abnormalities that could lead to cardiac arrest.

2. Implanted under the skin – The device is surgically implanted beneath the skin, usually in the upper chest. Traditional ICDs are connected to the heart through wires called leads.

3. Different types available – There are two main types of ICDs. A traditional ICD is implanted in the chest and connected to the heart with leads, while a subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) is placed under the skin below the armpit and uses a sensor that runs along the breastbone without directly touching the heart.