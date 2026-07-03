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DT Next Explains | What is an ICD? The life-saving heart device that protected a footballer

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielder had collapsed during a match at the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament and was later fitted with an ICD to help prevent life-threatening heart rhythm disturbances
(L) Image of implantable cardioverter defibrillators used for representative purpose (R) Danish footballer Christian Eriksen
(L) Image of implantable cardioverter defibrillators used for representative purpose (R) Danish footballer Christian EriksenX
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CHENNAI: Danish footballer Christian Eriksen has once again drawn attention to the importance of implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) after recently receiving a shock from the device fitted following his cardiac arrest in 2021. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielder had collapsed during a match at the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament and was later fitted with an ICD to help prevent life-threatening heart rhythm disturbances.

In a statement posted on Instagram after the incident last month, the 34-year-old said: My ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it."

His experience has renewed attention on the ICD, a tiny chest-implanted device designed to monitor heart rhythms and intervene when dangerous abnormalities occur. Here are 12 things to know about the device.

1. Constant monitoring – An ICD works 24 hours a day, continuously monitoring the heart's rhythm and watching for dangerous abnormalities that could lead to cardiac arrest.

2. Implanted under the skin – The device is surgically implanted beneath the skin, usually in the upper chest. Traditional ICDs are connected to the heart through wires called leads.

3. Different types available – There are two main types of ICDs. A traditional ICD is implanted in the chest and connected to the heart with leads, while a subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) is placed under the skin below the armpit and uses a sensor that runs along the breastbone without directly touching the heart.

4. More than a pacemaker – While some ICDs include pacemaker functions, they do much more than regulate slow heartbeats. They are specifically designed to detect and treat life-threatening heart rhythm disorders.

5. Can act as a pacemaker – If the heart beats too slowly, an ICD with pacing capability can send small electrical impulses to help maintain a normal heart rate.

6. Detects dangerous rhythms – The device identifies potentially life-threatening rhythm disturbances such as ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation.

7. Delivers electrical therapy – When it detects a dangerously fast or chaotic rhythm, the ICD can deliver electrical impulses or a defibrillation shock to restore a normal heartbeat.

8. Acts within seconds – The device responds automatically and rapidly, often before a patient or those around them realise a serious heart rhythm problem has occurred.

9. Designed for high-risk patients – ICDs are commonly recommended for people who have survived a cardiac arrest, have experienced ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation, or are at high risk of dangerous heart rhythm disorders due to a weakened heart muscle.

10. Supports active lives – Many people with ICDs are able to return to work, exercise and continue daily activities after recovering from the implantation procedure.

11. Requires regular check-ups – The device must be monitored periodically by medical professionals to ensure it is functioning properly and that its battery remains effective.

12. A proven life-saver – ICDs are widely regarded as one of the most effective tools for preventing sudden death caused by dangerous heart rhythm disorders.

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