Explainers

DT Next Explains | Salary, tax & job exit rules overhaul from April 1: Everything you need to know

Here’s a quick guide to what changes for employees and taxpayers.
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: From higher basic pay and increased PF savings to a simpler tax system and quicker final settlements, key reforms come into force. Here’s a quick guide to what changes for employees and taxpayers.

Q

What changes in your salary structure?

A

Basic pay must now be at least 50% of your CTC, forcing companies to rebalance salary components. This ends the practice of keeping basic salaries low to maximise take-home pay.

Q

Will your take-home pay reduce?

A

Yes, slightly at first, as higher PF and gratuity contributions increase deductions. However, this shift strengthens long-term financial security.

Q

What’s the long-term benefit?

A

Higher PF contributions will significantly boost your retirement savings over time. Gratuity payouts will also rise since they are linked to basic pay.

Q

How are employers affected?

A

Companies will face higher compliance costs due to increased PF and gratuity contributions. Sectors with lower basic pay structures will feel the biggest impact.

Q

How fast will you get your final settlement now?

A

Employees must receive full and final settlements within two working days of leaving. Delays can now be treated as a legal violation.

Q

Do PF and gratuity follow the same rule?

A

No, they continue under separate timelines despite faster salary settlements. Gratuity and PF processes remain unchanged.

Q

What’s new in the income tax system?

A

A new Income Tax Act replaces the older law with fewer sections and clearer wording. The aim is to make tax compliance simpler.

Q

Are tax rates or deductions changing?

A

No, tax rates and most deductions remain the same under the new system. The reform focuses on simplification, not restructuring liabilities.

Q

What replaces assessment year confusion?

A

The system introduces a single 'tax year,' removing the need to track multiple terms. This makes filing returns more straightforward.

Q

Any relief for foreign travel or remittances?

A

Yes, TCS is reduced to 2%, easing upfront costs for overseas spending. This benefits travellers, students, and families sending money abroad.

Q

What about Sovereign Gold Bond investors?

A

Tax-free maturity now applies only to those who invested during primary issuance. Secondary market investors will now face capital gains tax.

Q

Can you revise your tax return later?

A

Yes, the revision window is extended to 12 months from the end of the tax year. However, a fee will apply if revisions are made after 9 months.

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