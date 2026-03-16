DT Next Explains: ‘Madras Eye’ cases rise in Chennai: What you need to know

CHENNAI: Doctors in Chennai have reported a rise in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as Madras Eye, attributing the recent increase to the seasonal transition from winter to summer that creates favourable conditions for the virus to spread.
Dr MR Chitra, professor and dean of the Government Eye Hospital, Egmore, said the condition is largely caused by a viral infection that spreads easily through direct contact with an affected person or by sharing personal items such as clothes, towels, or pillows. She clarified that the infection generally does not cause permanent damage to eyesight.
Conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘Madras Eye’, is a viral infection that affects the conjunctiva the thin membrane covering the white part of the eye and inner eyelid. It spreads easily through contact with infected individuals or contaminated items such as towels and pillows.
Doctors say the transition from winter to summer creates favourable conditions for viruses to spread. The infection also spreads faster in crowded places such as schools, offices and public transport where close contact is common.
Patients may experience redness in the eyes, irritation, swelling, watering, pain and temporary blurred vision. These symptoms usually appear suddenly and can cause discomfort for several days.
With proper treatment and care, symptoms usually subside within five to seven days, and the infection rarely causes permanent damage to eyesight.
Doctors advise frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the eyes unnecessarily and not sharing personal items such as towels or clothes. Those affected are also encouraged to stay at home and avoid school or work until the infection subsides to prevent spreading it to others.
Experts warn against using eye drops or home remedies without medical advice. Patients experiencing symptoms should consult an ophthalmologist to ensure the condition is treated appropriately.