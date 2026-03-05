DT Next Explains | Madras Eye cases rise in Chennai: What you need to know

CHENNAI: According to a Daily Thanthi report, cases of ‘Madras Eye’, a contagious viral eye infection, are increasing in Chennai amid seasonal changes, prompting doctors to advise the public to remain cautious.
Doctors at the Government Eye Hospital, Egmore said the infection, medically known as Conjunctivitis, affects the membrane connecting the eyelid and the eyeball. The viral infection can spread easily from one person to another through air or by using items handled by infected individuals.
Common symptoms include eye irritation, redness in the eye, continuous watering and eyelids sticking together. Doctors say the number of patients visiting hospitals with these symptoms has increased in recent weeks.
Medical experts say ‘Madras Eye’ is generally a mild infection and can be easily treated if diagnosed early. However, neglecting the condition may lead to complications such as blurred vision, making timely medical consultation essential.