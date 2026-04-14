Explainers

DT Next Explains |I-T Dept rolls out Form 141, merging four TDS forms: 15 points to know

The new form replaces four existing forms used for different transactions, streamlining reporting and payment into a single unified system
Income Tax department
Income Tax department
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department has introduced Form 141, a consolidated challan-cum-statement aimed at simplifying TDS compliance. The new form replaces four existing forms used for different transactions, streamlining reporting and payment into a single unified system.

  • Form 141 replaces Forms 26QB, 26QC, 26QD and 26QE.

  • It covers TDS on property, rent, professional/contract payments and virtual digital assets.

  • Acts as a single form for both reporting and depositing TDS.

  • Applicable for property purchases worth Rs 50 lakh or more.

  • Mandatory for rent payments above Rs 50,000 per month.

  • Covers professional, commission and contract payments above Rs 50 lakh annually by individuals/Hindu Undivided Families not under tax audit.

  • Includes transactions involving cryptocurrencies and NFTs under Schedule D.

  • Requires PAN and basic contact details of both deductor and deductee.

  • Transaction details must include service type and payment mode.

  • Can be filed via the Income Tax e-filing portal under e-Pay Tax.

  • Users must select relevant schedules, fill details, pay and submit.

  • Challan-cum-statement can be downloaded after submission.

  • Number of buyers determines the number of forms to be filed.

  • Multiple sellers can be reported in a single form.

  • Allows certain details to be skipped with “if available” clause, easing filing.

DT Next Explains
Iincome tax department
Form 141

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in