DT Next Explains: How do cyclones brew in the sea? And why is the next one named Arnab?

What is a low-pressure area and cyclone?

Low-pressure area forms over a sea when the air pressure in the particular region becomes lower. This causes winds from nearby regions to converge and rotate. In the Northern Hemisphere, the low pressure would rotate anti-clockwise and in the Southern Hemisphere, it would rotate clockwise.

The North Indian Ocean is in the Northern Hemisphere. When the low-pressure area intensifies in size and speed, it will become a depression and then turn into a cyclone. When the cyclone closes in on coasts, the sea level rises and causes storm surges. Interestingly, cyclones, hurricanes, and typhoons are the same weather phenomenon, the only difference being the location where the system forms.

For low pressures formed in the North Atlantic and Northeast Pacific, the term hurricane is used, while it is typhoon if the low pressure is formed in the Northwest Pacific Ocean. The term cyclone is used for the low-pressure system formed in the South Pacific and Indian Oceans.