DT Next Explains | 4-year-old Kerala child dies of Shigella; what is the infection and how does it spread?

What has the Kerala government done to tackle Shigella infection cases?

Following the reported cases, the Kerala government has stepped up surveillance and containment measures across affected districts.

Key measures announced by the state include:

Directing hotels and eateries to strictly adhere to hygiene standards and provide safe drinking water.

Ordering chlorination of water sources to prevent contamination.

Instructing the Food Safety Department to inspect hotels and eateries and ensure only boiled water is served.

Warning of strict action against unhygienic food outlets, including roadside eateries operating in unsanitary conditions.

Monitoring reports that ice used for preserving fish is being reused for drinking water and food-related purposes.

Intensifying surveillance and containment measures in affected areas.

Muraleedharan said around 123 Shigella cases were reported in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts last week.

In Wayanad, health authorities have stepped up containment efforts after Shigella infection was confirmed in two students of a school in Sulthan Bathery.

District Medical Officer KT Rekha said 158 people, including students, teachers and parents with mild symptoms, had sought treatment at government and private hospitals. Of them, 68 are currently undergoing treatment, including 26 at the Government Medical College Hospital and 42 at private hospitals.

Another 163 people were treated, kept under observation and later discharged after their condition improved. No patient has required intensive care treatment so far, according to the DMO.