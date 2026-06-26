Centre revises passport rules from July 1: Here are 10 key changes explained

Here are 10 things you need to know:

1. 36 page passport - The fee for a fresh or reissued 36-page ordinary passport has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. Under the Tatkal scheme, the fee has been revised from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000.

2. 60 page passport - The application fee for a fresh or reissued 60-page passport has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, while the Tatkal fee has gone up from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

3. Lost passport - For a lost or damaged 36-page passport, the normal fee has been revised to Rs 5,000 and the Tatkal fee to Rs 7,500. For a 60-page passport, the revised fees are Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,500, respectively.