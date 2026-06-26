Centre revises passport rules from July 1: Here are 10 key changes explained

CHENNAI: The Centre has amended the Passports Rules, 1980, revising passport application fees across categories with effect from July 1, 2026.
The changes, notified by the Ministry of External Affairs under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, also introduce revised fee structures for minors, senior citizens and applicants seeking replacement passports.
1. 36 page passport - The fee for a fresh or reissued 36-page ordinary passport has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. Under the Tatkal scheme, the fee has been revised from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000.
2. 60 page passport - The application fee for a fresh or reissued 60-page passport has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, while the Tatkal fee has gone up from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.
3. Lost passport - For a lost or damaged 36-page passport, the normal fee has been revised to Rs 5,000 and the Tatkal fee to Rs 7,500. For a 60-page passport, the revised fees are Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,500, respectively.
4. Minor applicants - Applicants below 18 years will have to pay Rs 1,750 for a fresh or reissued 36-page passport under the normal scheme and Rs 4,250 under Tatkal. Separate revised charges also apply for lost or damaged passports.
5. Passport validity - Passports issued to adults and minors aged 15-18 applying under the adult category will remain valid for 10 years, while passports and issued to minors below 18 years will be valid for five years or until they turn 18, whichever is earlier.
6. Fee discount - A 10 per cent concession will be available on fresh passport applications for children up to eight years of age and senior citizens above 60 years. The discount will not apply to passport reissues.
7. Legal basis - The amendment has been notified under Section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967, through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026.
8. Schedule update - The government has replaced Schedule IV of the Passports Rules, 1980, introducing separate fee schedules for adult and minor applicants.
9. Schedule update fee - According to Schedule lV, for issue of ordinary fresh passport or reissue of 36 pages passport for minors below 18 years, the normal fees stands at Rs 1000, while tatkal is at Rs 3000.
10. Previous amendment - The Passports Rules, 1980 were last amended through a notification issued on February 24, 2025.