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Canva AI 2.0 adds Sheets, Magic Insights, video tools: Here's 11 points to know

The company highlighted its push to integrate AI across its platform, aiming to simplify design processes and enable users to create content more efficiently across formats
Canva AI 2.0 adds Sheets, Magic Insights, video tools: Here's 11 points to know
Canva
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CHENNAI: Canva has introduced a range of new artificial intelligence-powered tools and updates under Canva AI 2.0.

The company highlighted its push to integrate AI across its platform, aiming to simplify design processes and enable users to create content more efficiently across formats.

Key updates include:

  • Launch of Canva Sheets, a new product for data handling within the platform

  • Introduction of Magic Insights, enabling users to analyse data using AI

  • Rollout of Magic Charts, allowing data to be converted into visual formats

  • Expansion of Magic Studio, Canva’s suite of AI-powered tools

  • Introduction of Magic Design for video, enabling AI-based video creation

  • Enhancements to Magic Media, including text-to-image and related capabilities

  • Introduction of layered object intelligence, allowing designs to be built from scratch using individual, editable objects

  • Upgrades to Magic Write, Canva’s AI writing assistant

  • Integration of AI across designs, documents, presentations and whiteboards, termed “conversational design”

  • Expansion of tools aimed at combining design, data and communication in one place

  • Focus on improving team collaboration and workflows through Connectors that plug directly into tools and teams

  • Scheduling feature to automate workflows

Artificial Intelligence
Canva
Canva AI 2.0

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