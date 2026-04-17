Canva AI 2.0 adds Sheets, Magic Insights, video tools: Here's 11 points to know

CHENNAI: Canva has introduced a range of new artificial intelligence-powered tools and updates under Canva AI 2.0.
The company highlighted its push to integrate AI across its platform, aiming to simplify design processes and enable users to create content more efficiently across formats.
Launch of Canva Sheets, a new product for data handling within the platform
Introduction of Magic Insights, enabling users to analyse data using AI
Rollout of Magic Charts, allowing data to be converted into visual formats
Expansion of Magic Studio, Canva’s suite of AI-powered tools
Introduction of Magic Design for video, enabling AI-based video creation
Enhancements to Magic Media, including text-to-image and related capabilities
Introduction of layered object intelligence, allowing designs to be built from scratch using individual, editable objects
Upgrades to Magic Write, Canva’s AI writing assistant
Integration of AI across designs, documents, presentations and whiteboards, termed “conversational design”
Expansion of tools aimed at combining design, data and communication in one place
Focus on improving team collaboration and workflows through Connectors that plug directly into tools and teams
Scheduling feature to automate workflows