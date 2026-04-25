Artificial sweetener erythritol a bitter pill for brain, heart health: Study

Weakened blood vessels: The sweetener disrupted two key molecules — nitric oxide (which relaxes vessels) and endothelin-1 (which constricts them). The result showed that the blood vessels constricted to dangerous levels which starved the brain of oxygen.

Blocked natural ‘clot busters’: Normally, when a clot forms, our cells release an enzyme called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) to dissolve it. However, erythritol destroyed this protective mechanism which let clots freely travel to the brain.

The study noted that while the cells tried to defend themselves by producing more antioxidant enzymes, the defence mechanism was insufficient which led to oxidative stress peaking subsequently leading to cause more damage to the brain cells.

For many Indians trying to lose weight or manage diabetes, erythritol has been a go-to option. Consuming the artificial sweetener helped patients to reduce calorie intake and also prevent sugar spikes. It is often promoted as a safe alternative for diabetics and those managing weight.

But the new research poses a tough question which leaves one wondering if the benefit of avoiding sugar was worth the risk of weakening the brain’s protection over time. Apart from this, the study adds to growing evidence from the US and Europe that increased blood erythritol levels are linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events like heart attack and stroke.

“While sucralose continues to be the sugar alternative of choice, studies have shown that unchecked use of erythritol causes several side effects such as developing blood clots leading to stroke. Apart from this the user’s gut microbes get damaged too causing stomach upset,” warned Dr Mohan.

He also noted that the WHO had put out warnings against rampant use of erythritol for weight loss as it potentially increased cardiovascular risks and type 2 diabetes, especially in high risk individuals.