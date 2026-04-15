A Harvard study says that poor air quality in offices is the culprit behind brain fog

Standards not a benchmark

For several years, building engineers have gone under the assumption that if the carbon dioxide (CO2) levels were acceptable, then the rest of the air quality was fine and the place was sufficiently ventilated. However, the recent study has challenged this notion and revealed that if an office merely meets the minimum building codes for ventilation, it could cost employees one-fifth of their effective thinking capacity.

According to the study, when researchers maintained every other factor at a constant level but just increased the CO2 levels inside the workspace, they were startled to notice that the cognitive scores began to drop. When CO2 levels were raised by 400 parts per million (ppm), they noticed a 21% dip in cognition across all domains.

It may come as a shock to note that in a regular office setup, the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) were not industrial-grade toxins. Rather, they were everyday items used in offices, such as particle board, duct tape, packing tape, multi-surface cleaner, dry-erase markers and correction fluid.

Some of the chemical substances, such as formaldehyde, acetaldehyde and heptane, found in these office stationery items, spiked the total VOC levels by 500 mcg per cubic metre, resulting in a 13% dip in cognition, regardless of the levels of carbon dioxide and ventilation.