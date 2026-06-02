5 things to know about newly appointed Supreme Court judge Venkita Mohana

Early life and education

Venkita Mohana was born on June 27, 1966, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. She graduated from Coimbatore Law College (now Government Law College, Coimbatore) in 1988 and was part of India's first batch of the five-year integrated law course between 1983 and 1988.

After graduation, she joined the chambers of advocate M Panchapakesan in Coimbatore, where she was noted as the only woman lawyer in the office.