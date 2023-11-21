Ex-AIADMK man held for damaging MGR statue

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Sunday night arrested a man who had reportedly damaged the statue of MGR recently.

The MGR statue located at Reddymangudi village near Siruganur in Tiruchy was damaged on Friday night and the AIADMK cadre from Reddymangudi and the adjacent villages assembled at the spot and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprit.

On information, a police team led by the Lalgudi DSP Ajay Thangam rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating party cadres.

Subsequently, the SP Varun Kumar also visited the spot and assured the AIADMK cadre of proper action against the culprit. Siruganur police registered a case and were investigating. Meanwhile, on Sunday night, the police arrested G Senthil Kumar (47) from Reddymangudi who had damaged the statue under the influence of alcohol.

Senthil Kumar has been working as a security in a private firm at Siruganur and a former AIADMK cadre. Further investigations are on.