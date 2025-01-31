EPS condemns DMK government over AIADMK leader's arrest

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the DMK regime for arresting party senior leader and deputy Leader of Opposition RB Udhayakumar along with party functionaries for staging a protest demanding the National Highway Authority of India to build a subway at Alampatti near Tirumangalam in Madurai district for public use.

Udhayakumar, along with party functionaries, staged the protest after their ‘repeated plea’ to build a subway on Alampatti-Sedapatti road yielded no result.

They had taken a democratic protest to highlight the plight of the villagers in the vicinity to cross the road after four-laning was taken up in the stretch, said Palaniswami.

Neither the NHAI nor the State government responded to the pleas in a positive way, prompting the AIADMK functionaries to join the local people’s spontaneous protest to bring attention to the issue.