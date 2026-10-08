When Nana Patekar put acting career on hold, joined Army during Kargil War

Patekar, who died on Thursday at the age of 76 due to cardiac arrest in Goa, had rigourously trained with armed forces for his 1991 movie "Prahaar: The Final Attack", in which he essayed the role of Major VS Chavan.

He trained with the Maratha Light Infantry for three years for the film, which he had also written and directed.

When the Kargil conflict broke out, Patekar approached senior army officers with a request to join the troops but was told that such permission could only be granted by the Defence Minister.