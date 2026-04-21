Vikram Prabhu's next film to be helmed by debutant director Siddharth

Actor Vikram Prabhu, who is basking in the success of his most recent film 'Sirai', too took to his X timeline to share his excitement about the new project.

He wrote, "Let’s Go!! Dear @mynameisraahul, So happy that we are doing this! #Siddharth let’s go for the Gold @Romeopictures_."

While not much is known about the project or the other members of the cast and the crew, sources close to the actor say that the shooting of the film is likely to begin in June this year.