Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Ranabaali' cleared for release with U/A certificate

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs and is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.

The film, which is slated to hit screens the world over on October 16 this year, was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 11 this year.

For the unaware, Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma in the film. Arnold Vosloo, best known for his work in 'The Mummy', plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.