Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna offer prayers at Tirumala temple

Rashmika and Vijay's temple visit arrived on the heels of the couple's recent meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Chennai.

Rashmika, who worked with Thalapathy Vijay in the film 'Varisu', said her admiration for him has evolved over the years, from being his fan to working alongside him and now witnessing his journey as Chief Minister.

Sharing her experience on social media, Rashmika wrote, "After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!"