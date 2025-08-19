Veteran actor Achyut Potdar dies at a hospital

Actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his roles in TV shows and films like "Bharat Ki Khoj", "Pradhan Mantri", "3 Idiots", has died at a hospital here. He was in his 90s.

Actor Achyut Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital around 4 pm. He was declared dead on Monday a source said.

Potdar played supporting roles in many iconic films and TV shows "Aandolan", "Wagle Ki Duniya", "Dabangg 2", and "Ferrari Ki Sawaari".

His brief appearance of a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's "3 Idiots" (2019), and his dialogue 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' became one of the fan favourite moments from the Aamir Khan-starrer movie and has been recreated in pop culture time and again through memes.

Details regarding the cause behind his demise and last rites are yet to be known.