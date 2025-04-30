Varun Dhawan says he could ‘dance’ before he could ‘walk’

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has highlighted his deep passion and natural talent for dancing and expressed that it came almost as naturally as walking.

Varun took to Instagram to celebrate International Dance Day and shared a video. The clip featured moments from the 2015 film “ABCD 2” and the song “Naach Meri Jaan Naach” could be heard playing in the background.

“Before I could walk I could dance,” he wrote as the caption.

“ABCD 2”, also known as “Any Body Can Dance 2”, is directed and choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

A stand-alone sequel to the 2013 film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, the movie features Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, with Sushant Pujari also starring.

The film is loosely inspired by the real-life stories of Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro, portrayed by Dhawan and Pujari, who founded the fictional dance crew The Kings and went on to win the World Hip Hop Dance Championship in San Diego.

Varun will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in the film.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is set to release on September 12. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan who is known for ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Dhadak’.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ marks the second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after their last movie ‘Bawaal’, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The rom-com is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. With Karan Johar known for his expertise in the romantic comedy genre, fans are excited about what the film will offer once it finally releases.

He also has “Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Then he will be seen in “Border 2” starring Sunny Deol.