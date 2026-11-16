Two new symphonies to debut at MMA concert

CHENNAI: The Madras Musical Association (MMA), one of India's oldest musical institutions, will present Symphonia, an orchestral concert featuring the premiere of two original symphonies by composer Abner Immanuel Carlos. The concert will take place on November 20 at 7 pm at the Museum Theatre, Egmore. The MMA Symphony Orchestra will perform Carlos's Symphony No. 1 in E-flat and Symphony No. 2 in D, both making their debut performances. The evening will also feature a selection of choral works by The MMA Choir.
For Abner Immanuel Carlos, the concert marks an important moment in a musical journey that began with an early interest in Western classical composition. He wrote both symphonies as a teenager. The first, in E-flat major, was originally composed in 2017, when he was 17. Written in three movements, it was expanded to four movements in July 2026. The second symphony, in D major, was composed in 2018, when he was 18.
Speaking about the compositions, Abner says, “The first symphony in E-flat major was inspired by my fascination with the late Classical and Early Romantic periods in Western music. The second symphony in D major came from my interest in the Early Classical period. Both works were composed during my teenage years, and it is special to now hear them performed by an orchestra.”
Abner's work has also received international recognition. He was among just eight composers from Asia selected for the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM)'s Writing for Music Education mentoring programme. The programme allowed him to work on his compositions, develop his understanding of orchestral and chamber music, and engage with international perspectives on music education.
Trained in piano, violin, classical guitar and music theory, Abner is interested in exploring the connections between Western classical music and Indian musical traditions. He is also a member of the MMA Orchestra, making this performance particularly close to home, as he will hear his own compositions performed by an ensemble he is part of. The concert will be conducted by Augustine Paul, with Clement Sasthriyar as concertmaster.