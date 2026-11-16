Two new symphonies to debut at MMA concert

For Abner Immanuel Carlos, the concert marks an important moment in a musical journey that began with an early interest in Western classical composition. He wrote both symphonies as a teenager. The first, in E-flat major, was originally composed in 2017, when he was 17. Written in three movements, it was expanded to four movements in July 2026. The second symphony, in D major, was composed in 2018, when he was 18.