Tom Cruise's latest release 'Digger' bombs at box office, rakes in only USD 8 Million in opening weekend

The film takes Cruise back to the kind of filmmaker-led projects he worked on earlier in his career, including 'Rain Man', 'Born on the Fourth of July' and 'Magnolia'.

The box-office numbers suggest that audiences have not been particularly impressed with the film. However, the disappointing performance does not seem to have affected Tom Cruise.

After the release, he shared pictures from the shoot, thanking the cast and crew for their work. He said he's proud of the film they made together.

"Digger is officially in theatres, and I am so honoured to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists," Cruise posted.